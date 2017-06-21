बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पिक्सल एक्सएल के साथ फ्री में मिल रहा है गूगल होम स्पीकर
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 04:10 PM IST
Google Home
गूगल
ने अमेजॉन इको और
एप्पल होमपॉड
को टक्कर देने के लिए बड़ा ऐलान कर दिया है। गूगल ने मंगलवार को कहा है कि गूगल
पिक्सल एक्सएल
स्मार्टफोन के साथ गूगल होम स्पीकर फ्री में दिया जाएगा, हालांकि यह ऑफर फिलहाल अमेरिका के लिए ही है।
क्या है शर्त और कैसे उठाएं ऑफर का फायदा?
सबसे पहले आपको बता दें कि यह ऑफर सिर्फ गूगल के स्मार्टफोन पिक्सल एक्सएल पर ही मिल रहा है, हालांकि यह पूरी तरह से फ्री नहीं है। दरअसल गूगल पिक्सल के 5.5 इंच वाले स्मार्टफोन की कीमत अमेरिका में $769 यानी करीब 49,702 रुपये है, जबकि गूगल होम की कीमत अमेरिका में $129 यानी 8,337 रुपये है। यह ऑफर अमेरिका में गूगल स्टोर पर लिमिटेड पीरियड के लिए है।
अगर आप अमेरिका में हैं और दोनों प्रोडक्ट्स एक साथ खरीदते हैं तो आपको $129 रुपये का डिस्काउंट मिलता है जो कि होम स्पीकर की कीमत के बराबर है। हालांकि भारत के यूजर्स को इस ऑफर के लिए इंतजार करना होगा।
