BSNL ने ईद के खास मौके पर पेश किया 786 प्लान

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 09:40 AM IST
BSNL offers New Rs 786 and Rs 599 Prepaid Plans

मोबाइल यूजर्स

रमजान और ईद के खास मौके पर एक के बाद एक टेलीकॉम कंपनियां ऑफर पेश कर रही हैं। पहले वोडाफोन और एयरसेल ने 786 प्लान पेश किया और अब भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड (BSNL) ने दो नए प्रीपेड प्लान पेश किए हैं। इनमें से एक प्लान 786 रुपये और दूसरा 599 रुपये का है।
786 रुपये और 599 रुपये के प्लान के फायदे
