BSNL ने ईद के खास मौके पर पेश किया 786 प्लान
Updated Thu, 22 Jun 2017 09:40 AM IST
मोबाइल यूजर्स
रमजान और ईद के खास मौके पर एक के बाद एक टेलीकॉम कंपनियां ऑफर पेश कर रही हैं। पहले
वोडाफोन
और
एयरसेल
ने 786 प्लान पेश किया और अब
भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड
(BSNL) ने दो नए प्रीपेड प्लान पेश किए हैं। इनमें से एक प्लान 786 रुपये और दूसरा 599 रुपये का है।
786 रुपये और 599 रुपये के प्लान के फायदे
786 रुपये वाले प्लान में ग्राहकों 90 दिनों तक किसी भी नेटवर्क पर फ्री वॉयस कॉलिंग और 3GB 3G डाटा मिलेगा। वहीं 599 रुपये वाले प्लान में 786 रुपये का टॉककटाइम मिलेगा, साथ में 507 रुपया मेन बैलेंस मिलेगा और 279 रुपये का बैलेंस डेडिकेटेड अकाउंट में मिलेगा जिसकी वैधता 30 दिनों की होगी।
वहीं इस प्लान के तहत ग्राहकों को बीएसएनएल के नेटवर्क पर 10 मैसेज मिलेंगे जिसकी वैधता 30 दिनों की होगी। ये दोनों प्लान 30 जून तक ही लिए जा सकते हैं। ये दोनों प्लान ऑनलाइन और ऑफलाइन लिए जा सकते हैं। बता दें कि कुछ दिन पहले ही बीएसएनएल ने 444 रुपये का चौका प्लान पेश किया है जिसके तहत 360 जीबी 3जी डाटा मिल रहा है। यानी रोज 4 जीबी डाटा मिल रहा है।
