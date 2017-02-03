आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

बहुत जल्द सस्ते हो सकते हैं आईफोन, भारत में असेंबल यूनिट लगाएगी ऐपल

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:11 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
apple going to set up an assemble unit in india

एप्पल आईफोन

आईफोन यूजर्स के लिए एक खुशख़बरी है, बहुत जल्द आईफोन भारत में ही बना करेंगे। इससे फोन की कीमतों में कमी आने की संभावना है। आईफोन अपनी पहली निर्माण यूनिट बेंगलुरू में स्थापित करेगी। इस बारे में सरकार ने एक विज्ञप्ति जारी कर ऐपल की ओर से 'प्रारंभिक निर्माण कार्यों' के आरंभ के लिए कंपनी का स्वागत किया है। 
प्रदेश के सूचना तकनीक मंत्री प्रियंका खड़क ने रिलीज में कहा है कि ऐपल बेंगलुरू में निर्माण शुरू करना चाहता है। ऐसे करने से लेटेस्ट टेक्नोलॉजी प्रदेश में आएगी। हालांकि अभी इस बात का खुलासा नहीं हुआ कि ऐपल कब प्रदेश में यह इकाई शुरू करेगी। लेकिन माना जा रहा है साल के मध्य तक यूनिट शुरू हो सकती है। 

उल्लेखनीय है कि भारत ऐसा तीसरा देश होगा जहां ऐपल आईफोन को असेंबल किया जाएगा। वहीं, माना जा रहा है कि ऐपल के इस फैसले से मेक इन इंडिया को भी गति मिलेगी। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

apple iphone iphone in india iphone assemble unit in india apple unit in india More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

मेंढक की तरह आंखें निकाल लेता है पाकिस्तान का ये लड़का, देख कर हर कोई है हैरान

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Bizzare Talent Of Boy In Pakistan Can Pop His Eyes Out From Socket For 10mm

'जिन्हें एक्टिंग नहीं आती उनकी फिल्म 100 करोड़ कमाती है' शाहिद ने किस पर साधा निशाना?

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
shahid kapoor statement about box offfice collection

जीभ के रंग से जानिए आप किस बीमारी के शिकार हैं

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Tongue Color tells About Your Health

मर चुकी बच्ची के साथ मां बाप ने किया कुछ ऐसा, पढ़कर रो देंगे आप

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Parents Spent 16 Days With Dead Newborn Daughter

कंगाल होने की कगार पर है ये सुपरस्टार, अय्याशी के चलते गंवाई दौलत

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
This superstar is in financial crisis courtesy his lavish lifestyle

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Read

बहुत जल्द सस्ते हो सकते हैं आईफोन, भारत में असेंबल यूनिट लगाएगी ऐपल

apple going to set up an assemble unit in india
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी S8 की जानकारी लॉन्चिंंग से पहले लीक

samsung galaxy s8 photo and specifications leak
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पुराने आईफोन और एंड्रायड में अब काम नहीं करेगा व्हाट्सएप

WhatsApp has stopped working in older iPhones and Android handsets
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पुराने एंड्रायड-आईफोन हैंडसेट में अब काम नहीं करेगा व्हॉट्सऐप

WhatsApp stops working in older iPhones, Android handsets
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

रिस्ट बैंड बताएगा 'कितनी पी चुके शराब'

Wrist bands will tell "how done drinking alcohol '
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +

एशिया में बढ़ा गूगल और एप्पल ऐप स्टोर यूज़र्स का दबदबा

Dominated by Google and Apple App Store users in Asia grew
  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top