बहुत जल्द सस्ते हो सकते हैं आईफोन, भारत में असेंबल यूनिट लगाएगी ऐपल
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:11 AM IST
आईफोन यूजर्स के लिए एक खुशख़बरी है, बहुत जल्द आईफोन भारत में ही बना करेंगे। इससे फोन की कीमतों में कमी आने की संभावना है। आईफोन अपनी पहली निर्माण यूनिट बेंगलुरू में स्थापित करेगी। इस बारे में सरकार ने एक विज्ञप्ति जारी कर ऐपल की ओर से 'प्रारंभिक निर्माण कार्यों' के आरंभ के लिए कंपनी का स्वागत किया है।
प्रदेश के सूचना तकनीक मंत्री प्रियंका खड़क ने रिलीज में कहा है कि ऐपल बेंगलुरू में निर्माण शुरू करना चाहता है। ऐसे करने से लेटेस्ट टेक्नोलॉजी प्रदेश में आएगी। हालांकि अभी इस बात का खुलासा नहीं हुआ कि ऐपल कब प्रदेश में यह इकाई शुरू करेगी। लेकिन माना जा रहा है साल के मध्य तक यूनिट शुरू हो सकती है।
उल्लेखनीय है कि भारत ऐसा तीसरा देश होगा जहां ऐपल आईफोन को असेंबल किया जाएगा। वहीं, माना जा रहा है कि ऐपल के इस फैसले से मेक इन इंडिया को भी गति मिलेगी।
