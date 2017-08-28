Download App
चंडीगढ़

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश

उत्तराखंड

जम्मू और कश्मीर

दिल्ली

पंजाब

हरियाणा

हिमाचल प्रदेश

राजस्थान

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

Airtel के इस प्लान में मिल रहा है रोज 5GB डाटा

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 02:34 PM IST
Airtel offers 5GB 4G Data daily at Rs 1198

Airtel

अगर आप भी उन लोगों में शामिल हैं जिनका काम रोज 1 जीबी डाटा में नहीं चल रहा है तो आपके लिए बड़ी खबर है, क्योंकि एयरटेल ने आप जैसे यूजर्स के लिए एक स्पेशल प्लान पेश किया है जिसके तहत रोजाना आपको 5 जीबी 4जी डाटा मिलेगा। इसके अलावा इस प्लान में किसी भी नेटवर्क पर अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग भी मिलेगी।
आगे पढ़ें

क्या है एयरटेल का यह स्पेश प्लान?
