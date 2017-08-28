बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Airtel के इस प्लान में मिल रहा है रोज 5GB डाटा
Airtel के इस प्लान में मिल रहा है रोज 5GB डाटा
Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 02:34 PM IST
Airtel
अगर आप भी उन लोगों में शामिल हैं जिनका काम रोज 1 जीबी डाटा में नहीं चल रहा है तो आपके लिए बड़ी खबर है, क्योंकि
एयरटेल
ने आप जैसे यूजर्स के लिए एक स्पेशल प्लान पेश किया है जिसके तहत रोजाना आपको 5 जीबी 4जी डाटा मिलेगा। इसके अलावा इस प्लान में किसी भी नेटवर्क पर अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग भी मिलेगी।
क्या है एयरटेल का यह स्पेश प्लान?
सबसे पहले आपको बता दें कि इस प्लान के तहत 28 दिनों तक आपको रोज 5 जीबी 4जी डाटा मिलेगा, हालांकि इसके लिए आपके पास 4जी हैंडसेट होना चाहिए। साथ में सभी नेटवर्क पर अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग मिलेगी।
वहीं 3जी यूजर्स को 9 सिर्फ 9 जीबी डाटा और अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग ही मिलेगी। इस प्लान की कीमत 1,198 रुपये है। बता दें कि यह प्लान अलग-अलग मोबाइल नंबर के लिए अलग-अलग हो सकता है, इसलिए रिचार्ज कराने से पहले माय जियो ऐप या *121*1# डायल करके अपना प्लान चेक कर लें।
शुक्रवार, 21 जुलाई 2017
शुक्रवार, 21 जुलाई 2017
शुक्रवार, 28 जुलाई 2017
