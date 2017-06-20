आपका शहर Close

एयरसेल ने लॉन्च किया 3 रुपये में 1GB 3जी डाटा प्लान

प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 04:51 PM IST
Aircel offers Good Morning Pack with 1GB of 3G or 2G Data at Just Rs 3

Mobile User

एयरसेल और रिलायंस कंम्यूनिकेशन का जल्द ही मर्जर होने वाला है। इसी बीच एयरसेल ने एक ऐसा प्लान लॉन्च किया है जिसका तोड़ शायद ही किसी दूसरी टेलीकॉम के पास होगा। एयरसेल के नए प्लान के तहत सिर्फ 3 रुपये में 1 जीबी 3जी/2जी डाटा मिल रहा है। इस पैक का नाम कंपनी ने गुड मॉर्निंग पैक रखा है। यह अपने आप में एक अनोखा प्लान है।

ऐसे करें 3 रुपये में 1 जीबी डाटा वाला प्लान एक्टिवेट
