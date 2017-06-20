बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एयरसेल ने लॉन्च किया 3 रुपये में 1GB 3जी डाटा प्लान
और रिलायंस कंम्यूनिकेशन का जल्द ही मर्जर होने वाला है। इसी बीच एयरसेल ने एक ऐसा प्लान लॉन्च किया है जिसका तोड़ शायद ही किसी दूसरी टेलीकॉम के पास होगा। एयरसेल के नए प्लान के तहत सिर्फ 3 रुपये में 1 जीबी 3जी/2जी डाटा मिल रहा है। इस पैक का नाम कंपनी ने गुड मॉर्निंग पैक रखा है। यह अपने आप में एक अनोखा प्लान है। एयरसेल
ऐसे करें 3 रुपये में 1 जीबी डाटा वाला प्लान एक्टिवेट
सबसे पहले आपको बता दें कि यह प्लान सिर्फ एयरसेल के जम्मू-कश्मीर सर्किल के लिए ही है। दूसरे सर्किल में यह प्लान कब लॉन्च होगा, कंपनी ने इसकी जानकारी अभी नहीं दी है। इस प्लान के तहत सुबह 7 बजे से सुबह 9 बजे तक 1 जीबी हाइ-स्पीड 3G/2G डाटा मिलेगा। यह प्लान खासकर रोज 1 जीबी डाटा वाले प्लान को कवर करने के लिए लॉन्च किया गया है। इस प्लान को एक्टिवेट करने के लिए *121*100# डायल करें।
बता दें कि इससे पहले
वोडाफोन
ने भी सोमवार को एक प्लान लॉन्च किया है जिसके तहत 29 रुपये में 5 घंटे तक अनलिमिटेड इंटरनेट दिया जा रहा है।
