8 फरवरी से यहां नहीं चलेगा जीमेल, जानिए क्यों होगा ऐसा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 03:28 PM IST
You might not be able to use Gmail in chrome browser from February 8,

यदि आप विंडोज एक्सपी और विस्टा इस्तेमाल करते है तो सचेत हो जाइये, क्योंकि बहुत जल्द क्रोम ब्राउजर में अपना जी मेल नहीं चला पाएंगे। 
 

8 फरवरी से यहां नहीं चलेगा जीमेल, जानिए क्यों होगा ऐसा

You might not be able to use Gmail in chrome browser from February 8,
