अगर ऐसा हुआ तो नहीं ले पाएंगे जियो वेलकम ऑफर का लाभ
Updated Wed, 28 Dec 2016 11:41 AM IST
दूरसंचार नियामक ट्राई ने जियो से वेलकम ऑफर की अवधि बढ़ाने पर सवाल पूछा है। ट्राई ने पूछा है कि उसके 'नए हैप्पी न्यू ईयर प्लान' को ट्राई के नियमों का उल्लंघन क्यों न माना जाए ? अगर ऐसा होता है तो जियो के वेलकम ऑफर का लाभ नहीं उठा पाएंगे।
