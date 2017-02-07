आपका शहर Close

मोबाइल रिचार्ज करवाना नहीं रहेगा आसान, सुन लो नया फरमान

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 04:57 PM IST
soon mobile recharge will be done after kyc

बहुत जल्द अब आपके लिए अपना मोबाइल रिचार्ज करवाना भी आसान नहीं रह जाएगा। इसके लिए सरकार नए प्लान पर काम कर रही है। इस प्लान के तहत सिम कार्ड रिचार्ज करवाने वाले को अपनी पहचान साबित करनी होगी।

