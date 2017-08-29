बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फर्जी खबर शेयर करने वाले फेसबुक पर नहीं दे सकेंगे विज्ञापन
{"_id":"59a556004f1c1bf2278b45be","slug":"facebook-will-blocking-ads-from-pages-that-repeatedly-share-false-news","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930 \u0936\u0947\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u093f\u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u092a\u0928","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0928\u0947\u091f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0915","slug":"social-network"}}
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 05:24 PM IST
Facebook fake news
फेसबुक ने फेक न्यूज के खिलाफ अबतक का सबसे बड़ा कदम उठाया है। फेसबुक ने कहा है कि लगातार फर्जी खबरों को पब्लिश करने वाले यूजर्स फेसबुक पर विज्ञापन नहीं कर पाएंगे।
फेसबुक ने अपने
ब्लॉग पोस्ट
में कहा है, 'अगर किसी पेज से लगातार फर्जी और झूठी खबरें शेयर होती हैं तो ऐसे पेज को
फेसबुक
पर विज्ञापने देने का परमिशन नहीं मिलेगा। इससे फर्जी खबरों के जरिए पैसे कमाने वालों पर लगाम लगाई जाएगी। हमारा यह कदम ऐसी झूठी खबरों को फैलने से रोकेगा जो केवल पैसे कमाने के लिए पब्लिश की जाती हैं। फर्जी खबरें हमारे समाज के लिए घातक है। इससे दुनिया को इन्फॉर्मेशन कम मिलती है और लोग भ्रमित ज्यादा होते हैं।'
फेसबुक ने कहा कि फेक न्यूज को रोकने का दूसरा पहलू यह भी है कि नए कंटेंट पब्लिश होंगे और उनकी क्वालिटी बनी रहेगी। बता दें कि फेसबुक पहले से ही फेक न्यूज के खिलाफ मुहिम चला रहा है। फेसबुक ने इसकी लिए थर्ड पार्टी फैक्ट चेकर्स कंपनियों की मदद ले रहा है। पिछले साल ही अमेरिका में राष्ट्रपति चुनाव में फेक न्यूज एक बड़ा मुद्दा बना था।
