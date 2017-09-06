बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
WhatsApp यूज करने के लिए देने पड़ सकते हैं पैसे
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 11:05 AM IST
Whatsapp
अगर आप व्हाट्सऐप यूज कर रहे हैं तो आपके लिए आज की सबसे बुरी खबर है, क्योंकि अभी तक आप फ्री में व्हाट्सऐप यूज कर रहे हैं। वहीं अब आपको जल्द ही व्हाट्सऐप इस्तेमाल करने के लिए पैसे देने पड़ सकते हैं। बता दें कि इस समय पूरी दुनिया में रोज करीब 100 करोड़ लोग व्हाट्सऐप यूज करते हैं।
वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल की रिपोर्ट में हुआ खुलासा
दरअसल वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल की एक रिपोर्ट से व्हाट्सऐप यूजर परेशान हो गए हैं। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि फेसबुक अब व्हाट्सऐप के जरिए पैसा कमाना चाहते है। इसके लिए वह चार्ज लगा सकता है। रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि कंपनी कुछ नए फीचर ला रही है ताकि यूजर्स को कंपनियों से बात करने में आसानी होगी। बता दें कि व्हाट्सऐप के नए फीचर के बाद कंपनियां भी डायरेक्ट अपने कस्टमर से जुड़ सकती हैं।
व्हाट्सऐप बिजनेस ऐप के लिए लिए जा सकते हैं पैसे
WhatsApp's Verified Business Accounts
जैसा कि आप सभी को पता है कि व्हाट्सऐप बिजनेस के लिए एक ऐप ला रहा है। जिसे छोटी कंपनियां अपने ग्राहकों से सीधे तौर पर जुड़ सकेंगे। हालांकि छोटी कंपनियों के लिए यह सर्विस फ्री होगी, वहीं बड़ी कम्पनियों जैसे एयरलाइन्स, ई-कॉमर्स साइटों और बैंकों से पैसे लिए जा सकते हैं।
व्हाट्सऐप के बिजनेस ऐप में फेसबुक और ट्विटर की तरह (ब्लू टिक) अकाउंट पर हरा टिक होगा यानी अकाउंट वेरिफाइड होगा। कंपनी के चीफ ऑपरेटिंग ऑफिसर मैड इडेमा ने वॉल स्ट्रीट जर्नल को दिए एक इंटरव्यू में कहा है कि आगे चलकर हम इसके लिए पैसे लेंगे। हालांकि कितने पैसे लिए जाएंगे इसका खुलासा अभी नहीं हुआ है।
