फर्जी खबरों को रोकने के लिए व्हाट्सऐप कर रहा है भरपूर तैयारी
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 03:16 PM IST
Whatsapp
इंस्टेंट मैसेजिंग ऐप
व्हाट्सऐप
ने सोमवार को कहा कि वह अपने प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिये फर्जी खबरों को फैलाने के तरीकों की जांच कर रहा है और हर फेक खबरों को रोकने की हर संभव कोशिश की जा रही है।
व्हाट्सऐप के सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर अलान काओ ने इस समस्या को बेहद जटिल बताया और कहा कि प्लेटफॉर्म पर संदेशों के एंड-टू-एंड एन्क्रिप्शन की वजह से सेंडर और रिसीवर को छोड़कर कोई भी व्यक्ति मैसेज को नहीं पढ़ सकता। ऐसे में यह प्रक्रिया बेहद जटिल है कि इस प्रकार की फर्जी खबरों व अफवाहों को कैसे रोका जाए।
उन्होंने कहा कि निश्चित तौर पर हम अपने प्लेटफॉर्म पर फर्जी खबरे नहीं चाहते और यह बेहद जटिल है कि क्या फर्जी है और क्या नहीं, क्योंकि एन्क्रिप्शन के कारण हम मैसेज के कंटेंट को नहीं पढ़ सकते। हालांकि उन्होंने यह जरूर कहा कि फेसबुक की स्वामित्व वाली कंपनी फर्जी खबरों को रोकने या कम करने के लिए दूसरे तरीकों पर विचार कर रही है।
गौरतलब है कि हालिया दिनों में व्हाट्सएप पर कई फर्जी खबरें सामने आईं थी। जिनमें नए नोटों पर जीपीएस लगे होने और मुजफ्फरनगर दंगों के फर्जी वीडियो थे। इनको इस प्रकार पेश कर शेयर किया गया था कि यह खबरें या जानकारी बिल्कुल असली हैं। भारत में व्हाट्सएप यूजरों की संख्या 20 करोड़ है।
