WhatsApp में आया नया अपडेट, अब लिखें रंगीन टेक्स्ट स्टेटस
व्हा्टसऐप
ने
फेसबुक
का सबसे मजेदार फीचर रिलीज किया है। व्हाट्सऐप ने अपने एंड्रॉयड और आईफोन ऐप के लिए रंगीन टेक्स्ट स्टेटस का फीचर लॉन्च कर दिया है। इससे पहले इस फीचर की बीटा टेस्टिंग हो रही थी लेकिन अब इसे धीरे-धीरे रोल आउट किया जा रहा है। इस फीचर के आने के बाद आप फेसबुक स्टेटस की तरह ही कलरफुल बैकग्राउंड, फॉन्ट और इमोजी साथ अपना स्टेटस अपडेट कर सकते हैं।
कैसे करें व्हाट्सऐप रंगीन टेक्स्ट स्टेटस का इस्तेमाल ?
सबसे पहले अपने व्हाट्सऐप ऐप को अपडेट करें। अब ऐप को ओपने करें और स्टेटस वाले टैब में जाएं। अब आपको नीचें राइट साइड में एक पेन का साइन और कैमरा आईकॉन दिखेगा। अब अगर आप स्टेटस में वीडियो या इमेज रखना चाहते हैं तो कैमरे पर क्लिक करें और अगर आप कलरफुल टेक्स्ट स्टेटस शेयर करना चाहते हैं तो पेन वाले आइकॉन पर क्लिक करें।
अब आपको ठीक वैसा ही विकल्प मिलेगा जैसा कि फेसबुक में मिलता है यानी आपको रंगीन बैकग्राउंड दिखेगा, जहां पर आप टेक्स्ट लिख सकते हैं और इमोजी भी ऐड कर सकते हैं। जैसा कि आप ऊपर की तस्वीर में देख रहा हैं।
