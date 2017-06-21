बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऑल इंडिया ITR ऐप हुआ लॉन्च, मोबाइल से करें ई-फाइलिंग
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 04:15 PM IST
All India ITR
ऑल इंडिया आईटीआर ने
ई-फाइलिंग
की प्रक्रिया आसान बनाने के लिए मोबाइल ऐप लॉन्च कर दिया है। इस ऐप को
गूगल प्ले-स्टोर
और ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है। ऐप के लॉन्चिंग के मौके पर ऑल इंडिया आईटीआर के संस्थापक और निदेशक विकास दहिया ने कहा कि यह ऐप ई-फाइलिंग में क्रांति लाएगा। साथ ही इस ऐप से
टैक्स रिटर्न
करने पर लोगों के वह पैसे बचेंगे जो किसी एक्सपर्ट को दिए जाते हैं।
इस ऐप में रिफंड स्टेटस पता करने, बकाया टैक्स की जांच करने, एचआरए छूट की गणना और रेंट रसीद क्रिएट करने की सुविधा है। इसके अलावा इस ऐप के जरिए टैक्स से संबंधित सवाल भी चार्टड अकाउंटेंट टीम से पूछ सकते हैं और उनसे सलाह ले सकते हैं। इस ऐप के जरिए आप खुद ही आयकर तैयार कर सकेंगे और जमा कर सकेंगे। यह ऐप आपके चार्टड अकाउंटेंट के ऊपर खर्च होने वाले पैसों को बचाएगा।
ऑल इंडिया आईटीआर के फीचर
शुक्रवार, 28 अप्रैल 2017
