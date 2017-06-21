आपका शहर Close

ऑल इंडिया ITR ऐप हुआ लॉन्च, मोबाइल से करें ई-फाइलिंग

प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Wed, 21 Jun 2017 04:15 PM IST
All India ITRs mobile app launched, Now you can file your tax returns with mobile

All India ITR

ऑल इंडिया आईटीआर ने ई-फाइलिंग की प्रक्रिया आसान बनाने के लिए मोबाइल ऐप लॉन्च कर दिया है। इस ऐप को गूगल प्ले-स्टोर और ऐप स्टोर से डाउनलोड किया जा सकता है। ऐप के लॉन्चिंग के मौके पर ऑल इंडिया आईटीआर के संस्थापक और निदेशक विकास दहिया ने कहा कि यह ऐप ई-फाइलिंग में क्रांति लाएगा। साथ ही इस ऐप से टैक्स रिटर्न करने पर लोगों के वह पैसे बचेंगे जो किसी एक्सपर्ट को दिए जाते हैं।
आगे पढ़ें

ऑल इंडिया आईटीआर के फीचर
