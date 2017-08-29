Download App
मीडियाटेक ने लॉन्च किए दो नए चिपसेट Helio P23 और P30, जानें खासियत

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 12:19 PM IST
MediaTek officially launched Helio P23 and P30 chipsets for mid range devices

MediaTek launches Helio P23 and P30

चिपसेट मेकर कंपनी मीडियाटेक ने दो नए चिपसेट Helio P23 और Helio P30 को ऑफिशियली लॉन्च कर दिया है। ये दोनों चिपसेट इसी साल के अंत तक मार्केट में आ जाएंगे। दोनों चिपसेट ग्लोबली यूज के लिए सर्टिफाइड हैं। इन दोनों चिपसेट का इस्तेमाल मोटोरोला के जी सीरीज और मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन में होगा।
आगे पढ़ें

मीडियाटेक Helio P23 और P30 की खासियत
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

