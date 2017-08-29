बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मीडियाटेक ने लॉन्च किए दो नए चिपसेट Helio P23 और P30, जानें खासियत
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 12:19 PM IST
MediaTek launches Helio P23 and P30
चिपसेट मेकर कंपनी मीडियाटेक ने दो नए चिपसेट Helio P23 और Helio P30 को ऑफिशियली लॉन्च कर दिया है। ये दोनों चिपसेट इसी साल के अंत तक मार्केट में आ जाएंगे। दोनों चिपसेट ग्लोबली यूज के लिए सर्टिफाइड हैं। इन दोनों चिपसेट का इस्तेमाल
मोटोरोला
के जी सीरीज और मिड रेंज स्मार्टफोन में होगा।
मीडियाटेक Helio P23 और P30 की खासियत
दोनों चिपसेट ऑक्टाकोर कॉर्टेक्स-A53 प्रोसेसर हैं। इनकी क्लॉक स्पीड 2.3GHz होगी। इनके साथ माली Mali-G71 ग्राफिक्स कार्ड का यूज होगा। पी30 जहां 16MP + 16MP (सिंगल 25MP) तक कैमरे को सपोर्ट कर सकता है, वहीं P23 13MP + 13MP (सिंगल 24MP) का कैमरा सपोर्ट कर सकता है।
साथ ही मीडियाटेक ने दोनों चिपसेट में Imagiq 2.0 इमेजिंग टेक्नोलॉजी का इस्तेमाल किया है जिससे इलेक्ट्रॉनिक इमेज स्टेबलाइजेशन में मदद मिलेगी। साथ में इनमें डुअल VoLTE सपोर्ट दिया गया है। Helio P30 पहले चीन में लॉन्च होगा, उसके बाद इसे ग्लोबली लॉन्च किया जाएगा।
