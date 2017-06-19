आपका शहर Close

आ रहा है YotaPhone 3, इस फोन में हैं दोनों तरफ डिस्प्ले

प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:21 PM IST
YotaPhone 3 is officially arriving later this year, This phone have Dual screen

Yotaphone 3

स्मार्टफोन में डुअल स्पेसिफिकेशन देना आजकल ट्रेंड बन गया है। इस समय आपको मार्केट में डुअल सिम, डुअल रियर कैमरा, डुअल फ्रंट कैमरा, डुअल डिस्प्ल वाले फोन मिल जाएंगे। डुअल स्क्रीन की बात करें तो रूसी कंपनी का योटाफोन नए अवतार योटाफोन 3 (YotaPhone 3) में आ रहा है। इस फोन के बैक और फ्रंट पर फुल डिस्प्ले है। हालांकि कंपनी ने इससे पहले भी 2012 में डुअल स्क्रीन वाले दो स्मार्टफोन योटाफोन और योटाफोन 2 लॉन्च किया था।
योटाफोन 3 की खासियत और कीमत
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
