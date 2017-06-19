बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आ रहा है YotaPhone 3, इस फोन में हैं दोनों तरफ डिस्प्ले
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 01:21 PM IST
Yotaphone 3
स्मार्टफोन
में डुअल स्पेसिफिकेशन देना आजकल ट्रेंड बन गया है। इस समय आपको मार्केट में डुअल सिम, डुअल रियर कैमरा, डुअल फ्रंट कैमरा, डुअल डिस्प्ल वाले फोन मिल जाएंगे। डुअल स्क्रीन की बात करें तो रूसी कंपनी का
योटाफोन
नए अवतार योटाफोन 3 (YotaPhone 3) में आ रहा है। इस फोन के बैक और फ्रंट पर फुल डिस्प्ले है। हालांकि कंपनी ने इससे पहले भी 2012 में डुअल स्क्रीन वाले दो स्मार्टफोन योटाफोन और योटाफोन 2 लॉन्च किया था।
योटाफोन 3 की खासियत और कीमत
इसमें क्वॉलकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 625 प्रोसेसर, फ्रंट पर 5.5 इंच की डिस्प्ले, 5.2 इंच की बैक डिस्प्ले, बैक फ्रंट पर फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर, एंड्रॉयड नूगट, 4 जीबी रैम, 64 जीबी/128 जीबी की स्टोरेज, डुअल सिम, 12 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट/रियर कैमरा और 3200mAh की बैटरी होगी।
फोन के 64 जीबी वाले वेरियंटच की कीमत $350 यानी करीब 22,540 रुपये और 128 जीबी वेरियंट वाले फोन की कीमत $450 यानी करीब 28,977 रुपये होगी। यह फोन इस साल नवंबर तक रूस और चीन के बाजार में उपलब्ध हो जाएगा। अन्य देशों में फोन की उपलब्धता की अभी कोई जानकारी नहीं है।
