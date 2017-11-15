Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

16 मेगापिक्सल के फ्रंट कैमरे वाले शाओमी के फोन Redmi Y1 की सेल आज

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 12:09 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 and Redmi Y1 Lite goes to Sale Today via Amazon And Mi.Com

Xiaomi RedMi Y1

Xiaomi के दो स्मार्टफोन  Redmi Y1 और Redmi Y1 Lite खरीदने का आज शानदार मौका है। दोनों फोन की सेल आज दोपहर 12 बजे से अमेजॉन इंडिया और एमआईडॉटकॉम पर होगी। रेडमी वाय1 में सेल्फी कैमरे के अलावा स्पिलिट स्क्रीन और स्मार्ट फोटो एडिटर जैसे फीचर्स भी मिलेंगे। स्पिलिट फीचर की मदद से एक ही स्क्रीन को आप दो भाग में करके दो ऐप एक ही स्क्रीन पर चला सकते हैं। फोन में स्मार्ट फोटो एडिटर है जिसकी मदद से आप किसी भी फोटो को आसानी से फोटोशॉप जैसा एडिट कर सकते हैं।
आगे पढ़ें

Xiaomi Redmi Y1 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

xiaomi redmi y1 xiaomi redmi y1 lite redmi y1 lite redmi y1 More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

IIT भुवनेश्वर में इन पदों पर निकली नौकरी, जल्द करें आवेदन

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
vacancy in iit bhubaneswar for research fellow

इस गांव में पसरा है एक मेमने का खौफ, शाम ढलते ही घरों में दुबक जाते हैं लोग

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
villagers living with fear of a lamb

तस्वीर में मौजूद ये बच्चे आज बन चुके हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, इन्हें पहचान सकते हैं आप?

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Arjun Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Picture With Siblings And Friends On children's day

ईशा गुप्ता की राह पर चली दिशा पाटनी, बाथरोब में तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल

  • बुधवार, 15 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Bollywood actress Disha Patani bold look goes viral on internet

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

जबर ख़बर

पाकिस्तान का दावा- भारत ने CPEC परियोजना नाकाम करने के लिए बनाया 50 करोड़ डॉलर का प्लान
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

11.58 करोड़ में नीलाम हुआ अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद इब्राहिम का घर, होटल और गेस्ट हाउस

auction of underworld dawood ibrahim properties started in Mumbai
Comio Mobile

Most Read

सिर्फ 899 रुपये में खरीदें यह मेड इन इंडिया सेल्फी फोन

M tech launched selfie feature phone G24 at Rs 899
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

लॉन्चिंग से पहले OnePlus 5T की असली फोटो और फीचर्स लीक

OnePlus 5T design and full spec sheet leaked before launching
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

यह कंपनी ला रही है iPhoneX जैसा स्मार्टफोन, फोटो लीक

Xiaomi might take iPhone X design with Mi Mix 2s
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ज्यादा ठंड में काम नहीं करती iPhone X की डिस्प्ले, एप्पल बोली- जल्द करेंगे ठीक

Apple iPhone X temporarily lose touch functionality in cold weather
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

यह डिवाइस बताएगी कहीं आपका गैस चूल्हा खुला तो नहीं है

This device tells you if you forgot to turn the stove off
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

कल भारत में लॉन्च हो सकता है नोकिया का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Nokia 2

Nokia 2 likely to launch in India on 31 October 2017
  • सोमवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!