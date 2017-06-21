बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 खरीदने का आज है मौका
{"_id":"5949efce4f1c1bdf538b485c","slug":"xiaomi-redmi-note-goes-to-sale-today-via-flipkart-and-mi-com","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 खरीदने का आज है मौका","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"गैजेट्स","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 09:32 AM IST
Redmi Note 4
शाओमी का
रेडमी नोट 4
आज एक बार फिर से सेल के लिए है। शाओमी के इस बजट स्मार्टफोन की सेल बुधवार को दोपहर 12 बजे से फ्लिपकार्ट और एमआई.कॉम पर होगी। इससे पहले भी कई फ्लैश सेल में इस फोन की बिक्री हो चुकी है।
रेडमी नोट 4 की स्पेसफिकेशन और कीमत
शाओमी के रेडमी नोट 4 के स्पेसिफिकेशन की बात करें तो सबसे पहले यह सस्ता फोन है। कम दाम वाले इस रेडमी नोट 4 में आपको 13 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा, 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा, 4100 एमएएच की बैटरी, क्वॉलकॉम का स्नैपड्रैगन 625 प्रोसेसर, 5.5 इंच की फुल एचडी डिस्प्ले, ग्राफिक्स के लिए एड्रेनो 506, एंड्रॉयड मार्शमैलो 6.0.1, 4 जी एलटीई सपोर्ट मिलता है। फोन 2GB/3GB/4GB रैम और 16GB/32GB/64GB स्टोरेज के वेरियंट में है। फोन की कीमत क्रमशः 9,999 रुपये, 10,999 रुपये और 12,999 रुपये है।
रेडमी नोट 4 की स्पेसफिकेशन और कीमत
मंगलवार, 25 अप्रैल 2017
