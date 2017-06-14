बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रेडमी नोट 4 की सेल आज, नोकिया 6 को देता है टक्कर
{"_id":"5940c4f2866419675d8b48fe","slug":"xiaomi-redmi-note-4-goes-to-sale-today-via-flipkart-and-mi-com","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"रेडमी नोट 4 की सेल आज, नोकिया 6 को देता है टक्कर","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"गैजेट्स","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Wed, 14 Jun 2017 11:01 AM IST
Redmi note 4
शाओमी का
रेडमी नोट 4
आज एक बार फिर से सेल के लिए है। शाओमी के इस बजट स्मार्टफोन की सेल बुधवार को दोपहर 12 बजे से फ्लिपकार्ट और एमआई.कॉम पर होगी, हालांकि रेडमी नोट 4 की यह पहली सेल नहीं है। बजट में बढ़िया फोन साबित होने के कारण इसकी डिमांड बहुत ज्यादा है। इस फोन की तुलना मंगलवार को भारत में लॉन्च हुए
नोकिया 6
से हो रही है।
रेडमी नोट 4 की स्पेसिफिकेशन
शाओमी के रेडमी नोट 4 के खासियत की बात करें तो सबसे पहले यह सस्ता फोन है। कम दाम वाले इस रेडमी नोट 4 में आपको 13 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा, 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा, 4100 एमएएच की बैटरी, क्वॉलकॉम का स्नैपड्रैगन 625 प्रोसेसर, 5.5 इंच की फुल एचडी डिस्प्ले, ग्राफिक्स के लिए एड्रेनो 506, एंड्रॉयड मार्शमैलो 6.0.1, 4 जी एलटीई सपोर्ट मिलता है। फोन 2GB/3GB/4GB रैम और 16GB/32GB/64GB स्टोरेज के वेरियंट में है। फोन की कीमत क्रमशः 9,999 रुपये, 10,999 रुपये और 12,999 रुपये है।
आगे पढ़ें
रेडमी नोट 4 की स्पेसिफिकेशन
