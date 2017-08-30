बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Xiaomi के इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है कैशबैक, ये है तरीका
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 02:42 PM IST
एमआई मैक्स 2
शाओमी ने हाल ही में ऑफलाइन मार्केट में अपने एमआई होम के साथ एंट्री की है। ऑनलाइन के अलावा एमआई होम से शाओमी के Redmi 4, Redmi 4A और Redmi Note 4 जैसे स्मार्टफोन के साथ कंपनी के अन्य एसेसरीज खरीदे जा सकते हैं, वहीं अब शाओमी के रेडमी नोट 4 और एमआई मैक्स2 पर कैशबैक मिल रहा है। इसके लिए इन फोन को Mi Store app और Mi.com से खरीदना होगा।
कैसे और कितना मिलेगा कैशबैक?
सबसे पहले आपको बता दें कि इन स्मार्टफोन पर कुछ खास तो कैशबैक नहीं मिल रहा है। इन फोन पर 3000 रुपये का कैशबैक मिल रहा है। इसके लिए एमआई ऐप या एमआई.कॉम से फोन खरीदना होगा और पेटीएम वॉलेट से पेमेंट करना होगा। दरअसल यह ऑफर पेटीएम की ओर से ही दिया जा रहा है। पेमेंट के बाद 300 रुपये का कैशबैक खुद ही आपके वॉलेट में आ जाएगा। यह ऑफर सिर्फ एक ही ट्रांजेक्शन पर मिलेगा।
शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
फोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन की बात करें तो इसमें डुअल माइक्रो+नैनो सिम सपोर्ट, एंड्रॉयड मार्शमैलो 6.0, 5.5 इंच की डिस्प्ले, साथ में 2.5डी कर्व्ड ग्लास, स्नैपड्रैगन 625 प्रोसेसर, 13 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा, 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा, डुअल टोन एलईडी फ्लैश लाइट, 4जी वीओएलटीई, वाई-फाई और 4100mAh की बैटरी है। फोन 2GB/3GB/4GB रैम और 16GB/32GB/64GB स्टोरेज के वेरियंट में है। फोन की कीमत क्रमशः 9,999 रुपये, 10,999 रुपये और 12,999 रुपये है।
शाओमी एमआई मैक्स 2 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
शाओमी एमआई मैक्स 2 में एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.1.1 दिया है। फोन में 6.44 इंच की फुल एचडी डिस्प्ले, बैकपैनल पर फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर, 2GHz का स्नैपड्रैगन ऑक्टाकोर 625 प्रोसेसर, 4 जीबी रैम और 64 जीबी स्टोरेज है। फोन में 12 मेगापिक्सल का सोनी IMX386 सेंसर वाला PDAF कैमरा है। कैमरे के साथ डुअल एलईडी फ्लैश लाइट भी है।
वहीं फ्रंट कैमरा 5 मेगापिक्सल का है। फोन में 4G VoLTE, डुअल बैंड वाई-फाई 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, ब्लूटूथ v4.2, 3.5mm ऑडियो जैक और USB टाईप-सी पोर्ट दिया गया है। फोन में 5300 एमएएच की बैटरी है जो क्विक चार्जिंग 3.0 को सपोर्ट करती है। कीमत 16,999 रुपये है।
