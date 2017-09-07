Download App
5,999 रुपये वाले शाओमी रेडमी 4ए खरीदने का आज है मौका

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 07 Sep 2017 11:05 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 4a goes to sale via amazon, flipkart and mi.com today

Redmi 4a

शाओमी बजट फोन रेडमी 4ए आज फिर से सेल के लिए है। आज की सेल में भी हाल ही में लॉन्च हुए इस फोन का 3 जीबी रैम और 32 जीबी स्टोरेज वाला वेरियंट मिलेगा। फोन की बिक्री दोपहर 12 बजे से फ्लिपकार्ट, अमेजॉन और एमआई.कॉम से होगी। हालांकि 3 जीबी रैम वाला वेरियंट सिर्फ फ्लिपकार्ट पर ही मिलेगा।
आगे पढ़ें

शाओमी रेडमी 4ए की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
