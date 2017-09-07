बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
5,999 रुपये वाले शाओमी रेडमी 4ए खरीदने का आज है मौका
Redmi 4a
शाओमी बजट फोन रेडमी 4ए आज फिर से सेल के लिए है। आज की सेल में भी हाल ही में लॉन्च हुए इस फोन का 3 जीबी रैम और 32 जीबी स्टोरेज वाला वेरियंट मिलेगा। फोन की बिक्री दोपहर 12 बजे से फ्लिपकार्ट,
अमेजॉन
और एमआई.कॉम से होगी। हालांकि 3 जीबी रैम वाला वेरियंट सिर्फ फ्लिपकार्ट पर ही मिलेगा।
शाओमी रेडमी 4ए की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
रेडमी 4ए में हाइब्रिड डुअल सिम सपोर्ट, ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम एंड्रॉयड 6.0 मार्शमैलो, 720x1280 पिक्सल का 5 इंच की एचडी डिस्प्ले, 1.4GHz का क्वॉडकोर स्नैपड्रैगन 425 प्रोससेर, ग्राफिक्स के लिए एड्रेनो 308 जीपीयू है।
फोन के कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें 13 मेगापिक्सल का f/2.2 अपर्चर वाला रियर और इतने ही अपर्चर वाला 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा, 4G,वाई-फाई 802.11 b/g/n, जीपीएसGPS/A-GPS, ब्लूटूथ v4.1 और बैटरी 3120mAh की है। फोन के 2 जीबी रैम वाले वेरियंट की कीमत 5,999 रुपये और 3 जीबी रैम वाले की कीमत 6,999 रुपये है। वहीं अमेजॉन पर इस फोन के साथ जियो की ओर से 30 जीबी एक्स्ट्रा डाटा मिलता है।
