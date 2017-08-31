बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शाओमी रेडमी 4ए के 2GB/3GB दोनों वेरियंट खरीदने का आज है मौका
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 09:34 AM IST
Redmi 4a
शाओमी के भारत में सबसे सस्ते फोन रेडमी 4ए के दोनों वेरियंट की आज सेल है। यानी आज आपके पास रेडमी 4ए का 2 जीबी रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरेज और 3 जीबी रैम और 32 जीबी स्टोरेज वाले दोनों वेरियंट को खरीदने का मौका है। इन दोनों वेरियंट की सेल अमेजॉन, फ्लिपकार्ट, एमआई होम और एमआई.कॉम पर दोहपर 12 बजे से होगी।
शाओमी रेडमी 4ए के दोनों वेरियंट की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
गौरतलब है कि रेडमी 4ए को भारत में 2 जीबी रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरेज के साथ लॉन्च किया था। वहीं हाल ही में कंपनी ने इस फोन के ज्यादा स्टोरेज वाले वेरियंट को पेश किया है। इस फोन में पॉलीकार्बोनेट बॉडी, हाइब्रिड डुअल सिम सपोर्ट, ऑपरेटिंग सिस्टम एंड्रॉयड 6.0 मार्शमैलो, 720x1280 पिक्सल का 5 इंच की फुल एचडी डिस्प्ले, 1.4GHz का क्वॉडकोर स्नैपड्रैगन 425 प्रोससेर, ग्राफिक्स के लिए एड्रेनो 308 जीपीयू है। फोन अब 2 जीबी रैम/16 जीबी स्टोरेज और 3 जीबी रैम/32 जीबी स्टोरेज के वेरियंट में उपलब्ध है।
फोन के कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें 13 मेगापिक्सल का f/2.2 अपर्चर वाला रियर और इतने ही अपर्चर वाला 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा, 4G,वाई-फाई 802.11 b/g/n, जीपीएसGPS/A-GPS, ब्लूटूथ v4.1 और बैटरी 3120mAh की है। फोन के 2 जीबी रैम वाले वेरियंट की कीमत 5,999 रुपये और 3 जीबी रैम वाले की कीमत 6,999 रुपये है।
