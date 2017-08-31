Download App
kavya kavya

शाओमी रेडमी 4ए के 2GB/3GB दोनों वेरियंट खरीदने का आज है मौका

Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 09:34 AM IST
Xiaomi Redmi 4A 3GB RAM 32GB ROM goes to sale in India today

Redmi 4a

शाओमी के भारत में सबसे सस्ते फोन रेडमी 4ए के दोनों वेरियंट की आज सेल है। यानी आज आपके पास रेडमी 4ए का 2 जीबी रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरेज और 3 जीबी रैम और 32 जीबी स्टोरेज वाले दोनों वेरियंट को खरीदने का मौका है। इन दोनों वेरियंट की सेल अमेजॉन, फ्लिपकार्ट, एमआई होम और एमआई.कॉम पर दोहपर 12 बजे से होगी।
ये भी पढ़ेंः शाओमी रेडमी 4ए का 3GB रैम और 32GB स्टोरेज वेरियंट लॉन्च
आगे पढ़ें

शाओमी रेडमी 4ए के दोनों वेरियंट की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Your Story has been saved!