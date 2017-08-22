बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
शाओमी रेडमी 4 की सेल आज, साथ में मिल रहे हैं कई सारे ऑफर्स
{"_id":"599bc32f4f1c1b810d8b484a","slug":"xiaomi-redmi-4-sale-today-via-amazon-and-mi-com-at-12pm","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0913\u092e\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0940 4 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932 \u0906\u091c, \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0911\u092b\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 11:07 AM IST
Redmi 4
शाओमी
का सस्ता और 1 महीने में 10 यूनिट्स बिकने वाले स्मार्टफोन
रेडमी 4
की सेल आज अमेजॉन इंडिया से दोपहर 12 बजे से होगी। इस फोन में आपको सिर्फ 6,999 रुपये में फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर और 13 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा मिलता है।
शाओमी रेडमी 4 की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
इस फोन में ऑक्टाकोर स्नैपड्रैगन 435 चिपसेट, 5 इंच की एचडी डिस्प्ले, डुअल हाइब्रिड सिम सेटअप, 13 मेगापिक्सल का रियर, 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा, 4100 एमएएच की बैटरी है। इसके अलावा फोन के बैक पैनल पर फिंगरप्रिंट स्कैनर भी दिया गया है।
रेडमी 4, 2 जीबी रैम/16 जीबी स्टोरेज/ 3 जीबी रैम/32 जीबी स्टोरज/ 4 जीबी रैम/64 जीबी स्टोरेज के वेरियंट में उपलब्ध है। इस फोन की कीमत 2 जीबी रैम/16 जीबी स्टोरेज 6,999 रुपये, 3जीबी रैम/32 जीबी स्टोरज 8,999 रुपये और 4 जीबी रैम/64 जीबी स्टोरेज वाले वेरियंट की कीमत 10,999 रुपये है।
शाओमी रेडमी 4 के साथ मिलने वाले ऑफर्स
फोन के साथ मिलने वाले ऑफर्स की बात करें तों जियो प्राइम यूजर्स को 30 जीबी एक्स्ट्रा डाटा मिलेगा। इसके अलावा हंगामा की ओर से हंगामा म्यूजिक का 12 महीनों का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन और हंगामा प्ले का 3 महीने का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन मिलेगा।
