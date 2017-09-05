Download App
Xiaomi का पहला डुअल कैमरा स्मार्टफोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:05 AM IST
Xiaomi New Series Dual Camera Smartphone set to launch in India today

Xiaomi 'New Series' Dual Camera Smartphone

शाओमी आज भारत में अपना पहला डुअल कैमरा वाला स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर रही है। फोन की लॉन्चिंग नई दिल्ली में आयोजित एक इवेंट में दोपहर 12 बजे से होगी। लॉन्चिंग का लाइव प्रसारण यूट्यूब पर MI चैनल पर होगा। फोन की बिक्री एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर फ्लिपकार्ट से होगी। हालांकि कंपनी कौन-सा फोन लॉन्च कर रही है इसका अभी खुलासा नहीं हुआ है।
इससे पहले खबरें थीं कि कंपनी Xiaomi Mi 5X लॉन्च करेगी, लेकिन कंपनी लॉन्चिंग से पहले टीजर जारी किया जिससे पता चला कि यह फोन नई सीरीज का होगा, ना कि रेडमी या एमआई सीरीज के तहत लॉन्च होगा।

ये भी पढ़ेंः Reliance कम्यूनिकेशन लाया ओणम स्पेशल ऑफर, 51 रुपये में 1GB डाटा

वहीं कुछ दिन पहले यह भी रिपोर्ट आई थी कि शाओमी, गूगल के साथ मिलकर एक नया एंड्रॉयड वन स्मार्टफोन लाने की तैयारी में है। ऐसे में यह उम्मीद की जा रही है कि कंपनी शायद गूगल वाले स्मार्टफोन को ही लॉन्च करे। लीक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इस फोन का नाम शाओमी ए1 हो सकता है।
