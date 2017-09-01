बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
वीवो Y69 की बिक्री शुरू, इसमें है 16 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा
Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:57 PM IST
Vivo Y69
वीवो के नए स्मार्टफोन Y69 की बिक्री फ्लिपकार्ट से शुरू हो गई है। इस फोन को कंपनी ने पिछले सप्ताह भारत में लॉन्च किया था। इस पोन को अमेजॉन, फ्लिपकार्ट और ऑफलाइन स्टोर से खरीदा जा सकता है। फोन के खासियत की बात करें तो इस
फोन
को सेल्फी लवर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया गया है। इस फोन में 16 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा दिया गया है तो आइए जानते हैं इस फोन की अन्य खासियत और कीमत।
वीवो Y69 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसमें सैमसंग S5K3P3ST सेंसर के साथ दिया गया 16 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। है। वीवो Y69 शैंपेन गोल्ड और मैटे ब्लैक कलर वेरियंट में उपलब्ध है। इस फोन में 5.5 इंच की डिस्प्ले, गोरिल्ला ग्लास प्रोटेक्शन, एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0, 1.5GHz का ऑक्टाकोर मीडियाटेक MT6570 प्रोसेसर, 3GB रैम, 32 जीबी स्टोरेज है जिसे 256 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
वहीं रियर कैमरा 13 मेगापिक्सल का है, साथ में डुअल एलईडी फ्लैश लाइट भी है। वहीं फोन के होम बटन पर फिंगरप्रिंट भी दिया गया है। इसके अलावा फोन में 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm audio jack और माइक्रो-USB है। फोन में 3000 एमएएच की बैटरी है। फोन की कीमत 14,990 रुपये है।
