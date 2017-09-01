Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

वीवो Y69 की बिक्री शुरू, इसमें है 16 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 01:57 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Vivo Y69 sale starts today from amazon, flipkart and offline store

Vivo Y69

वीवो के नए स्मार्टफोन  Y69 की बिक्री फ्लिपकार्ट से शुरू हो गई है। इस फोन को कंपनी ने पिछले सप्ताह भारत में लॉन्च किया था। इस पोन को अमेजॉन, फ्लिपकार्ट और ऑफलाइन स्टोर से खरीदा जा सकता है। फोन के खासियत की बात करें तो इस फोन को सेल्फी लवर्स के लिए लॉन्च किया गया है। इस फोन में 16 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा दिया गया है तो आइए जानते हैं इस फोन की अन्य खासियत और कीमत।
ये भी पढ़ेंः इंतजार खत्म! 12 सितंबर को आईफोन 7एस और एस प्लस के साथ लॉन्च होगा iPhone 8
आगे पढ़ें

वीवो Y69 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

vivo vivo y69 vivo y69 price vivo y69 specifications More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

स्टार्स ने ए लाइन कुर्ते को दिया ये स्टाइल, आप भी कर सकते हैं ट्राई

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
try these A line kurta style of Bollywood actresses

रात के अंधेरे में चोरी करने निकला ये चोर, हो गया ऐसा हादसा, पुलिस को करनी पड़ी मदद

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Thief Gets Foot Stuck In shutter Waits awkwardly for police rescue

फैट कम खाना भी आपके लिए बन सकता है जानलेवा, रिसर्च में हुआ खुलासा

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
intake of low fat food increases the risk of death says research

बीयर के ये 5 अनोखे फायदे बदल देंगे आपकी personality

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these five amazing skin benefits of beer will change your personality

चीन में तैयार हो रही है रोबोट्स की सेना, देखें वीडियो

  • शुक्रवार, 1 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Robot Army Set Up By Chineese company WL Intelligent Technology Makes World Record

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

यूपी भाजपा के नए अध्यक्ष

महेंद्र नाथ पांडेय बने यूपी भाजपा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष

mahendra nath pandey to be next BJP president on Uttar Pradesh.

Most Read

लेनोवो का एक और सस्ता फोन 6 सितंबर को होगा भारत में लॉन्च

Lenovo K8 Plus likely to launch in India on September 6
  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +

जियो को करारा जवाब देगा Airtel, ला रहा है 2,500 रुपये में 4G फोन

Airtel planing to launch 4G Smartphone at Rs 2500 to counter Jio Phone
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 में एक बार फिर लगी आग, जली युवक की जांघ !

Xiaomi Redmi 4 again Explodes In Owner’s Pocket
  • मंगलवार, 15 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 में हुआ धमाका, कंपनी ने दिया नया फोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 catching fire in Bengaluru
  • सोमवार, 24 जुलाई 2017
  • +

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 की सेल आज, यह है भारत का सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला फोन

xiaomi redmi note 4 goes to sale via flipkart today
  • मंगलवार, 15 अगस्त 2017
  • +

VIVO के इस फोन में होंगे 5 कैमरे, हो सकता है ऑन-स्क्रीन फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

vivo xplay 7 likely to launch with on screen fingerprint scanner and 5 cameras
  • गुरुवार, 3 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ten ghazals of dushyant kumar best poems of dushyant kumar dushyant kumar ki kavitayein
इरशाद

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की 10 ग़ज़लें - बेचैनी, खुलापन, बेलौस मस्ती से भरी हुईं

Tanhaa dil
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक शिवा कुमारी बता रही हैं दिल की उलझनें

remembering famous poet dushyant kumar on his birthday first september
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - दुष्यंत कुमार की कविताओं में जो आग है वो उनके भीतर सुलग रही है

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!