24MP फ्रंट कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Vivo V7, जानें कीमत
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 05:59 PM IST
Vivo V7
चाइनीज स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी
Vivo
ने इंडोनेशिया में V7 लॉन्च किया है। इस फोन की सबसे बड़ी खासियत इसमें दिया गया 24 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा और पतले बेजल वाली फुल-व्यू डिस्प्ले है इससे पहले कंपनी ने 24 मेगापिक्सल के ही कैमरे के साथ
Vivo V7 +
भारत में लॉन्च किया था। वही वीवो वी7 भारत में 20 नवंबर को लॉन्च हो सकता है।
वीवो वी 7 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
Vivo V7 में डुअल सिम सपोर्ट, एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.1, 5.7 इंच की HD+ फुल-व्यू डिस्प्ले है जिसका रिजॉल्यूशन 720x1440 पिक्सल है। फोन में 1.8GHz का ऑक्टाकोर प्रोसेसर, 4GB रैम और 32 जीबी स्टोरेज है जिसे 256 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
फोन में 16 मेगापिक्सल का रियर और 24 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। सेल्फी कैमरें में मून लाइट ग्लो फीचर भी है। इसके अलावा फोन में 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio और 3000mAh की बैटरी है। फोन की कीमत इंडोनेशिया में 3,799,000 इंडोनेशियाई रुपया है। भारत में इसकी कीमत 18,300 रुपये के करीब हो सकती है।
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
सोमवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2017
मंगलवार, 24 अक्टूबर 2017
