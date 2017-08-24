बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Swipe ने लॉन्च किया 4G स्मार्टफोन, कीमत 3,000 रुपये से कम
Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 01:15 PM IST
Swipe Neo Power
निर्माता कंपनी
स्वाइप
ने नया स्मार्टफोन नियो पावर
Neo Power
लॉन्च किया है। इस फोन की कीमत सिर्फ 2,999 रुपये है। फोन ब्लैक, गोल्ड और ग्रे कलर वेरियंट में मिलेगा। खास बात यह है कि इस सस्ते 4जी फोन में आपको 2500mAh की बैटरी मिलेगी। फोन को सभी प्रमुख ई-कॉमर्स साइट से खरीदा जा सकता है।
स्वाइप नियो पावर की स्पेसिफिकेशन
फोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन की बात करें तो इसमें 4 इंच की डिस्प्ले, साथ में गोरिल्ला ग्लास प्रोटेक्शन, डुअल सिम, एंड्रॉयड मार्शमैलो 6.0, 1.3GHz का क्वॉडकोर प्रोसेसर, 512MB रैम और 4 जीबी स्टोरेज है जिसे 32GB तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
इसके अलावा फोन के कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें 5 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा है, साथ में एलईडी फ्लैश लाइट भी दी गई है। वहीं फ्रंट कैमरा 2 मेगापिक्सल का है। फोन में 2500mAh कररी बैटरी है। इसके अलावा फोन में Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, 3.5mm port, Micro-USB 2.0, 3G और 4G सपोर्ट है।
फोन के लॉन्चिंग के मौके पर कंपनी के फाउंडर औ सीईओ श्रीपाल गांधी ने कहा, 'स्वाइप नियो पावर एक बजट फोन है जिसे खासकर आम आदमी के लिए डिजाइन किया गया है। भारत का हर एक आदमी सही मायने में इस फोन के जरिए डिजिटल इंडिया का फायदा उठा सकता है। इस फोन मे वे सभी फीचर्स दिए गए हैं जो आज के जमाने में हर एक मोबाइल यूजर्स को चाहिए।'
स्वाइप नियो पावर की स्पेसिफिकेशन
