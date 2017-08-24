आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

Swipe ने लॉन्च किया 4G स्मार्टफोन, कीमत 3,000 रुपये से कम

प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 01:15 PM IST
Swipe Neo Power launched With 4G VoLTE Support at Rs 2999

Swipe Neo Power

निर्माता कंपनी स्वाइप ने नया स्मार्टफोन नियो पावर Neo Power लॉन्च किया है। इस फोन की कीमत सिर्फ 2,999 रुपये है। फोन ब्लैक, गोल्ड और ग्रे कलर वेरियंट में मिलेगा। खास बात यह है कि इस सस्ते 4जी फोन में आपको 2500mAh की बैटरी मिलेगी। फोन को सभी प्रमुख ई-कॉमर्स साइट से खरीदा जा सकता है।
आगे पढ़ें

स्वाइप नियो पावर की स्पेसिफिकेशन
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

