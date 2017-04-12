आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

सोनी एक्सपीरिया XA 1 लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत

amarujala.com- presented by : अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 05:37 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
sony xperia xa1 launch know specification and price

एक्सपीरिया एक्सए-1

सोनी ने एक्सपीरिया सीरीज में एक और नया स्मार्टफोन जोड़ते हुए एक्सपीरिया एक्सए-1 भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह स्मार्टफोन भारतीय बाजार में भी उपलब्ध है। सोनी का यह फोन ब्लैक, पिंक और व्हाइट कलर वेरिएंट में मौजूद है। इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 19,990 रुपये है। बता दें कि इससे पहले सोनी ने अपना स्मार्टफोन सोनी एक्सपीरिया एक्सजेडएस भारत में पेश किया था। 
कंपनी ने एक्सपीरिया एक्सए-1 का डुअल सिम वेरिेएंट लॉन्च किया है। सोनी ने इस स्मार्टफोन को मोबाइल वर्ल्ड कांग्रेस के दौरान पेश किया था। इस स्मार्टफोन में आईएमएक्स300 एक्समॉस आरएस सेंसर वाला 23 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा दिया गया है। वहीं कंपनी ने स्मार्टफोन में आईएमएक्स 219 सेंसर वाला 8 मेगापिक्सल का ऑटोफोकस कैमरा दिया है। 

ये भी पढ़ें : एयरटेल ने लॉन्च किया हाइब्रिड सेट-टॉप बॉक्स, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

सोनी ने इस स्मार्टफोन में 5 इंच का एचडी एज-टू-एज बॉर्डरलेस डिस्प्ले दिया है। फोन में 2.3 गीगाहर्ट्स मीडियाटेक हेलियो पी20 ऑक्टाकोर प्रोसेसर दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही फोन में 3 जीबी का रैम और 32जीबी की इनबिल्ट स्टोरेज है।

फोन के स्टोरेज को आप 256जीबी तक माइक्रोएसडी कार्ड के जरिए बढ़ा सकते हैं। स्मार्टफोन लेटेस्ट एंड्रॉयड 7.0 नूगट पर काम करता है। फोन में पावर की बात करें तो इसमें 2300 एमएएच की बैटरी दी गई है। सोनी एक्सपीरिया एक्सए-1 फास्ट चार्जिंग स्पोर्ट के साथ आता है। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sony xperia xa1 xperia xa1 sony xa1 More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

कम कीमत और दमदार फीचर के साथ माइक्रोमैक्स ने लॉन्च किए दो नए स्मार्टफोन

  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
micromax launches evok series two new smartphone

शराब के नशे में टाइगर को 'खूबसूरत महिला' कह गए रामगोपाल वर्मा, फिर मांगी माफी

  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Ram Gopal Varma targets Tiger Shroff, calls him 'woman', even hits Vidyut Jammwal

क्या आपके भी मसूड़ों से आता है खून? इन तरीकों से मिलेगा आराम

  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
how to stop bleeding gums at home

ऐसे साइन करने वाले व्यक्ति होते हैं दूसरों के लिए खतरनाक, इनसे रहें संभलकर

  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
signature says Human nature

राधिका आप्टे ने करवाया ग्लैमरस फोटोशूट, देखकर ठहर जाएंगी आंखें

  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
radhika apte photoshoot in different lip shades

जबर ख़बर

एक नेवले ने मरे हुए बछड़े को किया दफन, वीडियो देख छलक जाएंगे आंसू
Read More

तेल का खेल

15 दिन में नहीं, इन 5 शहरों में हर रोज बदलेंगी पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें

Fuel prices to be revised every day in five cities from May 1

Most Read

HTC के इन दो स्मार्टफोन के दाम में हुई भारी कटौती

htc u ultra and desire 10 pro price slashed up to 7000
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

सोनी एक्सपीरिया XA 1 लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत

sony xperia xa1 launch know specification and price
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

सबसे सुरक्षित फोन माइक्रोमैक्स डुअल 5 की बिक्री शुरू

micromax dual 5 smartphone to go sale in india today
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी C7 प्रो की बिक्री भारत में आज से शुरू

samsung galaxy c7 pro go to sell iin india from today on amazon
  • मंगलवार, 11 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

नोकिया 3310 का नया अवतार इसी महीने होगा लॉन्च !

Nokia 3310 may globally launched in April with nokia 5 nokia 3 and nokia 6
  • गुरुवार, 6 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

आईफोन 8 की लॉन्चिंग में हो सकती है देरी, कीमत का हुआ खुलासा

iphone 8 launch may delayed till november and cost less than 1000 dollars
  • गुरुवार, 6 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top