सोनी एक्सपीरिया XA 1 लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 05:37 PM IST
एक्सपीरिया एक्सए-1
सोनी
ने
एक्सपीरिया सीरीज
में एक और नया स्मार्टफोन जोड़ते हुए एक्सपीरिया एक्सए-1 भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। यह
स्मार्टफोन
भारतीय बाजार में भी उपलब्ध है। सोनी का यह फोन ब्लैक, पिंक और व्हाइट कलर वेरिएंट में मौजूद है। इस स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 19,990 रुपये है। बता दें कि इससे पहले सोनी ने अपना स्मार्टफोन सोनी एक्सपीरिया एक्सजेडएस भारत में पेश किया था।
कंपनी ने एक्सपीरिया एक्सए-1 का डुअल सिम वेरिेएंट लॉन्च किया है। सोनी ने इस स्मार्टफोन को मोबाइल वर्ल्ड कांग्रेस के दौरान पेश किया था। इस स्मार्टफोन में आईएमएक्स300 एक्समॉस आरएस सेंसर वाला 23 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा दिया गया है। वहीं कंपनी ने स्मार्टफोन में आईएमएक्स 219 सेंसर वाला 8 मेगापिक्सल का ऑटोफोकस कैमरा दिया है।
सोनी ने इस स्मार्टफोन में 5 इंच का एचडी एज-टू-एज बॉर्डरलेस डिस्प्ले दिया है। फोन में 2.3 गीगाहर्ट्स मीडियाटेक हेलियो पी20 ऑक्टाकोर प्रोसेसर दिया गया है। इसके साथ ही फोन में 3 जीबी का रैम और 32जीबी की इनबिल्ट स्टोरेज है।
फोन के स्टोरेज को आप 256जीबी तक माइक्रोएसडी कार्ड के जरिए बढ़ा सकते हैं। स्मार्टफोन लेटेस्ट एंड्रॉयड 7.0 नूगट पर काम करता है। फोन में पावर की बात करें तो इसमें 2300 एमएएच की बैटरी दी गई है। सोनी एक्सपीरिया एक्सए-1 फास्ट चार्जिंग स्पोर्ट के साथ आता है।
