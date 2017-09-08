बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सैमसंग ने डुअल कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च किया गैलेक्सी सी8
{"_id":"59b28e764f1c1bf87f8b5021","slug":"samsung-galaxy-c8-launched-in-china-with-dual-camera-setup","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u092e\u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0921\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0917\u0948\u0932\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u09408","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 06:08 PM IST
samsung galaxy c8
सैमसंग ने चीन में अपना एक नया स्मार्टफोन गैलेक्सी सी8 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है, हालांकि इस फोन की कीमत और अन्य देशों में लॉन्चिंग का अभी खुलासा नहीं हुआ है। सैमसंग ने चीन में अपने आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर फोन को लिस्ट कर दिया है।
सैमसंग गैलेक्सी सी8 की स्पेसिफिकेशन
इस फोन में 5.5 इंच फुल एचडी सुपर एमोलेड डिस्प्ले है। इसके अलावा फोन 3 जीबी रैम/32 जीबी स्टोरेज और 4 जीबी रैम/64 जीबी स्टोरेज के दो वेरिएंट में मिलेगा। कंपनी ने फोन में यूज हुए प्रोसेसर की जानकारी शेयर नहीं की है। फोन में हाइब्रिड सिम स्लॉट, फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर और फेशियल रिकग्निशन दिए गए हैं।
अब कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें डुअल रियर कैमरा सेटअप है जिसमें पहला सेंसर 13 मेगापिक्सल का और दूसरा 5 मेगापिक्सल का है। वहीं फ्रंट कैमरा 16 मेगापिक्सल का दिया गया है। फ्रंट कैमरे के साथ भी फ्लैश लाइट है। इसके अलावा फोन में 4जी एलटीई, वाई-फाई 802.11 बी/जी/एन, ब्लूटूथ 4.2, जीपीए, ग्लोनास, माइक्रो-यूएसबी 2.0, 3.5 एमएम हेडफोन जैक और 3000 एमएएच की बैटरी है।
आगे पढ़ें
सैमसंग गैलेक्सी सी8 की स्पेसिफिकेशन
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59b285e04f1c1bfc7f8b5117","slug":"watch-how-indian-teen-lifts-50-kilogram-weight-using-shoulder-blades-only","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0909\u0920\u093e \u0932\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0940-\u092d\u0930\u0915\u092e \u091a\u0940\u091c, \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0902\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u092f\u0915\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b275084f1c1be47f8b510e","slug":"coin-structures-made-by-japanese-artist-is-beautiful-thing-you-will-see-today","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0938\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0916\u093f\u0932\u0935\u093e\u0921\u093c, \u092c\u0928 \u0917\u0908 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u0947\u0902...","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b2566a4f1c1bf17f8b5026","slug":"take-a-look-of-actress-and-singer-shibani-dandekar-latest-photo-shoot","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0908\u0936\u093e \u0917\u0941\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0936\u093f\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0947\u0915\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Fashion street","title_hn":"\u092b\u0948\u0936\u0928 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940\u091f","slug":"fashion-street"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b256ec4f1c1bfa7f8b5010","slug":"pregnant-mother-weird-maternity-photo-shoot-with-honey-bees","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0927\u0941\u092e\u0915\u094d\u0916\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0915\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0905\u0928\u094b\u0916\u093e \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0936\u0942\u091f, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
{"_id":"59b252234f1c1be97f8b4fb1","slug":"malaika-arora-was-responsible-for-deepika-padukone-first-bollywood-break","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u092d\u0940 \u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u093e \u092c\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0924\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0923, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
शुक्रवार, 8 सितंबर 2017
+
Most Read
{"_id":"59aa43c44f1c1b5f738b4d22","slug":"jio-phone-booking-crossed-60-lakh-1-million-new-registration-received","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0941\u0908 60 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u092c\u0941\u0915\u093f\u0902\u0917, \u0928\u0935\u0930\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"599bcd424f1c1b60338b4be5","slug":"airtel-planing-to-launch-4g-smartphone-at-rs-2500-to-counter-jio-phone","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e Airtel, \u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 2,500 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 4G \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"59a688ec4f1c1bfb268b4748","slug":"lenovo-k8-plus-likely-to-launch-in-india-on-september-6","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0947\u0928\u094b\u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 6 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5992916f4f1c1baf588b47c1","slug":"xiaomi-redmi-4-again-explodes-in-owner-s-pocket","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0913\u092e\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f 4 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0906\u0917, \u091c\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0902\u0918 !","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"599284dc4f1c1b6d788b48f6","slug":"xiaomi-redmi-note-4-goes-to-sale-via-flipkart-today","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u093e\u0913\u092e\u0940 \u0930\u0947\u0921\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u094b\u091f 4 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932 \u0906\u091c, \u092f\u0939 \u0939\u0948 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5982a16a4f1c1bf2358b45bf","slug":"vivo-xplay-7-likely-to-launch-with-on-screen-fingerprint-scanner-and-5-cameras","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIVO \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 5 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947, \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0911\u0928-\u0938\u094d\u0915\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0928 \u092b\u093f\u0902\u0917\u0930\u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0902\u091f \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!