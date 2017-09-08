Download App
kavya kavya

सैमसंग ने डुअल कैमरे के साथ लॉन्च किया गैलेक्सी सी8

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 06:08 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy C8 launched in China with dual camera setup

samsung galaxy c8

सैमसंग ने चीन में अपना एक नया स्मार्टफोन गैलेक्सी सी8 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किया है, हालांकि इस फोन की कीमत और अन्य देशों में लॉन्चिंग का अभी खुलासा नहीं हुआ है। सैमसंग ने चीन में अपने आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर फोन को लिस्ट कर दिया है।
आगे पढ़ें

सैमसंग गैलेक्सी सी8 की स्पेसिफिकेशन
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

