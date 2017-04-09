बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
AU Exclusive : रिलायंस कर्मचारियों के हाथ आया जियो का सेट टॉप बॉक्स, जल्द शुरू होंगी सेवाएं
{"_id":"58ea10914f1c1b1a205b6af6","slug":"reliance-jio-starts-distribution-of-jio-setup-box","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"AU Exclusive : \u0930\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u094d\u092e\u091a\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u0906\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0947\u091f \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092c\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938, \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0935\u093e\u090f\u0902","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 05:55 PM IST
जियो सेट अप बॉक्स
PC: amarujala
भारतीय
टेलीकॉम
सेक्टर में धमाल मचाने के बाद
रिलायंस जियो
एक और धमाका करने की तैयारी में है। खबरें हैं कि जियो जल्द ही अपनी
डीटीएच सर्विस
लॉन्च करने वाला है। जियो का यह दाव टेलीकॉम कंपनियों पर दोहरे प्रहार से कम नहीं होगा।
अमर उजाला से बातचीत के दौरान रिलायंस में काम करने वाले एक कर्मचारी ने बताया कि रिलायंस अपने कर्मचारियों को जियो का सेट टॉप बॉक्स बांट रहा है। इसके साथ ही रिलायंस कर्मचारी ने यह भी कहा कि कंपनी इस बात की आधिकारिक घोषणा बहुत जल्द करने वाली है।
हमसे बात करते हुए रिलायंस के एक कर्मचारी ने कुछ तस्वीरे भी साझा की हैं। बातचीत में यह भी पता चला कि जियो केबल सर्विस के जरीए इस सेक्टर में कदम रखेगा। कंपनी द्वारा दिया गया सेट टॉप बॉक्स केबल वायर से कनेक्ट करने पर काम करता है।
आपको बता दें कि कुछ दिनों पहले जियो के सेट टॉप बॉक्स की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई थी, जिसके बाद इस बात की अटकलें और तेज हो गई थी कि कंपनी जल्द ही अपनी डीटीएच सर्विस लॉन्च करने वाली है।
वैसे तो बहुत पहले से जियो सेट टॉप बॉक्स की चर्चा थी लेकिन यह पहला मौका था जब इसकी तस्वीरें ऑनलाइन सामने आई हैं। जियो सेट टॉप बॉक्स की तस्वीरें सबसे पहले candytech वेबसाइट पर शेयर की गई थी।
फोटो में जियो का लोगो साफ तौर पर नजर आ रहा है। सेट टॉप बॉक्स में ऑडियो केबल पोर्ट, मेन केबल वायर, HDMI पोर्ट के साथ-साथ USB पोर्ट भी नजर आ रहे हैं। इसमें गौर करने वाली बात ये है कि सेट टॉप बॉक्स में RJ-45 पोर्ट भी दिख रहा है जिसका मतलब है कि सेट टॉप बॉक्स को हाई स्पीड ब्रॉड बैंड से भी कनेक्ट किया जा सकता है। हालांकि अभी तक कंपनी के तरफ से कोई जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
शुक्रवार, 7 अप्रैल 2017
