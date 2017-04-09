आपका शहर Close

AU Exclusive : रिलायंस कर्मचारियों के हाथ आया जियो का सेट टॉप बॉक्स, जल्द शुरू होंगी सेवाएं

amarujala.com- written by : अभिषेक मिश्रा/ अनंत पालीवाल

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 05:55 PM IST
reliance jio starts distribution of jio setup box

जियो सेट अप बॉक्सPC: amarujala

भारतीय टेलीकॉम सेक्टर में धमाल मचाने के बाद रिलायंस जियो एक और धमाका करने की तैयारी में है। खबरें हैं कि जियो जल्द ही अपनी डीटीएच सर्विस लॉन्च करने वाला है। जियो का यह दाव टेलीकॉम कंपनियों पर दोहरे प्रहार से कम नहीं होगा।
अमर उजाला से बातचीत के दौरान रिलायंस में काम करने वाले एक कर्मचारी ने बताया कि रिलायंस अपने कर्मचारियों को जियो का सेट टॉप बॉक्स बांट रहा है। इसके साथ ही रिलायंस कर्मचारी ने यह भी कहा कि कंपनी इस बात की आधिकारिक घोषणा बहुत जल्द करने वाली है।

हमसे बात करते हुए रिलायंस के एक कर्मचारी ने कुछ तस्वीरे भी साझा की हैं। बातचीत में यह भी पता चला कि जियो केबल सर्विस के जरीए इस सेक्टर में कदम रखेगा। कंपनी द्वारा दिया गया सेट टॉप बॉक्स केबल वायर से कनेक्ट करने पर काम करता है।

आपको बता दें कि कुछ दिनों पहले जियो के सेट टॉप बॉक्स की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई थी, जिसके बाद इस बात की अटकलें और तेज हो गई थी कि कंपनी जल्द ही अपनी डीटीएच सर्विस लॉन्च करने वाली है। 
