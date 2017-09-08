Download App
kavya kavya

बजट स्मार्टफोन Nubia M2 Play की सेल आज, जानें खासियत

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 10:47 AM IST
Nubia M2 Play goes to sale via amazon today at Rs 8999

Nubia M2 Play

नूबिया के नए स्मार्टफोन एम2 प्ले की आज भारत में पहली सेल है। अगर आप बजट में अच्छे फोन की तलाश में हैं तो यह फोन आपके काम का हो सकता है। इस फोन की बिक्री आज से अमेजॉन से दोपहर 12 बजे से होगी।
नूबिया एम2 प्ले की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

