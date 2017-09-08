बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बजट स्मार्टफोन Nubia M2 Play की सेल आज, जानें खासियत
{"_id":"59b228034f1c1bf77f8b4f00","slug":"nubia-m2-play-goes-to-sale-via-amazon-today-at-rs-8999","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u091c\u091f \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 Nubia M2 Play \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0932 \u0906\u091c, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 10:47 AM IST
Nubia M2 Play
नूबिया के नए स्मार्टफोन एम2 प्ले की आज भारत में पहली सेल है। अगर आप बजट में अच्छे फोन की तलाश में हैं तो यह फोन आपके काम का हो सकता है। इस फोन की बिक्री आज से अमेजॉन से दोपहर 12 बजे से होगी।
नूबिया एम2 प्ले की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
इस फोन में 5.5 इंच की एचडी डिस्प्ले, एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0, ऑक्टाकोर क्वॉलकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 435 प्रोसेसर, ग्राफिक्स के लिए 505 जीपीयू दिया गया है। फोन में 3 जीबी रैम और 32 जीबी स्टोरेज है जिसे 128 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
फोन के कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें 13 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा है जिसका अपर्चर f/2.2 है। कैमरे के साथ फ्लैश लाइट भी है। वहीं फोन में 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। इसके अलावा फोन में 3000mAh की नॉन रिमूवेबल बैटरी है। वहीं कनेक्टिविटी के लिए 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac और GPS है। फोन की कीमत 8,999 रुपये है।
