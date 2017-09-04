Download App
teachersday teachersday

Nikon ने लॉन्च किया 47.5MP का कैमरा, कीमत 2.50 लाख से ज्यादा

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 06:05 PM IST
Nikon D850 DSLR camera launched at Rs 254950

Nikon D850 DSLR

निकॉन इंडिया ने भारत में अपना नया कैमरा D850 DSLR लॉन्च किया है। इस कैमरे में 45.7 MP का BSI CMOS सेंसर दिया गया है जो लाइट एफीशियंसी में शानदार है। बता दें कि यह निकॉन का पहला डीएसएल आर कैमरा है जिसमें BSI CMOS सेंसर दिया गया है।
निकॉन डी850 की खासियत
D850 कैमरा फुल फ्रेम 4K अल्ट्रा एचडी वीडियो रिकॉर्ड करने और 4x वे 5x स्लो-मोशन वीडियो फुल एचडी कैप्चर करने में सक्षम है। इस कैमरे की मदद से FX बेस्ड और DX दोनों फॉर्मेट में रिकॉर्डिंग हो सकती है।

इस कैमरे के कीमत की बात करें तो सिर्फ बॉडी की कीमत 2,54,950 रुपये है, जबकि 'AF-S निकॉर 24-120 mm f/4G ED VR' लेंस के साथ इसकी कीमत 2,99,950 रुपये है। इस कैमरे की बिक्री 7 सितंबर से शुरू होगी।
