Moto G5S Plus आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:50 AM IST
Moto G5S Plus
लेनोवो के स्वामित्व वाली कंपनी
मोटोरोला
आज भारत में एक और दमदार फोन Moto G5S Plus लॉन्च करने जा रही है। मोटो जी5एस प्लस एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर अमेजॉन से होगी। फोन की लॉन्चिंग अमेजॉन पर दोहपर 12 बजे से लाइव देखी जा सकती है। खबर यह भी है कि मोटो जी5एस की बिक्री ऑफलाइन भी होगी। Moto G5S Plus एक डुअल कैमरा सेटअप फोन है।
Moto G5S Plus की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
फोन में डुअल सिम सपोर्ट, एक अपडेट के बाद एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.1.1, 5.5 इंच की फुल एचडी डिस्प्ले, ऑक्टाकोर क्वॉलकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 625 प्रोसेसर है। फोन दो वेरियंट 3GB रैम/32GB स्टोरेज और 4GB रैम/64GB स्टोरेज में मिलेगा।
फोन में डुअल रियर कैमरा सेटअप होगा जिनमें दोनों कैमरे 13 मेगापिक्सल के होंगे। वहीं फोन में 8 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। इसके अलावा फोन में 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, Micro-USB, 3.5mm ऑडियो जैक और 3000mAh की बैटरी है। फोन के होम बटन पर फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर होगा। फोन की कीमत 22,700 रुपये हो सकती है।
आगे पढ़ें
Moto G5S Plus की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
