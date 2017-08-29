Download App
Moto G5S Plus आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:50 AM IST
Moto G5S Plus set to launch in India today

Moto G5S Plus

लेनोवो के स्वामित्व वाली कंपनी मोटोरोला आज भारत में एक और दमदार फोन Moto G5S Plus लॉन्च करने जा रही है। मोटो जी5एस प्लस एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर अमेजॉन से होगी। फोन की लॉन्चिंग अमेजॉन पर दोहपर 12 बजे से लाइव देखी जा सकती है। खबर यह भी है कि मोटो जी5एस की बिक्री ऑफलाइन भी होगी। Moto G5S Plus एक डुअल कैमरा सेटअप फोन है।
आगे पढ़ें

Moto G5S Plus की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

