आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा सस्ता फोन मोटो सी प्लस, ऐसे देखें लाइव

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 09:50 AM IST
MOTO C Plus set to launch in India today, Know how to watch live streaminng

Moto C Plus

लेनोवो का नया और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन मोटो सी प्लस आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा। इस फोन की लॉन्चिंग मोटो इंडिया के यूट्यूब चैनल पर दोपहर 12 बजे से लाइव देखा जा सकेगा। बता दें कि मोटो सी सीरीज का यह दूसरा फोन है। फोन की बिक्री फ्लिपकार्ट से एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर होगी।
मोटो सी प्लस की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
