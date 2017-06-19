बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा सस्ता फोन मोटो सी प्लस, ऐसे देखें लाइव
{"_id":"59474eea4f1c1ba7278b4698","slug":"moto-c-plus-set-to-launch-in-india-today-know-how-to-watch-live-streaminng","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e \u092b\u094b\u0928 \u092e\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0940 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 09:50 AM IST
Moto C Plus
लेनोवो
का नया और सस्ता स्मार्टफोन
मोटो सी प्लस
आज भारत में लॉन्च होगा। इस फोन की लॉन्चिंग मोटो इंडिया के यूट्यूब चैनल पर दोपहर 12 बजे से लाइव देखा जा सकेगा। बता दें कि मोटो सी सीरीज का यह दूसरा फोन है। फोन की बिक्री फ्लिपकार्ट से एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर होगी।
मोटो सी प्लस की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
इस फोन की दो खासियतें हैं जिनसे फोन बाजार में कई स्मार्टफोन को टक्कर दे सकता है। पहली खासियत ये है कि फोन की संभावित कीमत 5,999 रुपये हो सकती है और दूसरी ये कि फोन में 4000mAh की बैटरी मिलेगी।
इस फोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन की बात करें तो इसमें 5 इंच की एचडी डिस्प्ले, 64 बिट का मीडियाटेक प्रोसेसर, 1GB या 2GB रैम, 16 जीबी की स्टोरेज, 8 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा और 2 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा एलईडी फ्लैश लाइट के साथ होगा।
मोटो सी प्लस एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0 पर चलेगा। फोन में 4G/LTE सपोर्ट दिया गया है। मोटो सी प्लस मेटालिक चेरी, फाइन गोल्ड और स्टेरी ब्लैक कलर वेरियंट में उपलब्ध होगा।
आगे पढ़ें
मोटो सी प्लस की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59474bab4f1c1bfc7c8b4637","slug":"eay-tips-to-increase-the-confidence-before-interview","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091f\u0942\u091f \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 '\u0906\u0924\u094d\u092e\u0935\u093f\u0936\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0938', \u092f\u0947 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"Career Plus","title_hn":"\u0915\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938","slug":"career-plus"}}
{"_id":"594524de4f1c1b34668b473d","slug":"baahubali-ex-girlfriend-kajal-aggarwal-centre-of-topless-photoshoot-celebrating-32-birthday","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u0939 \u091a\u0941\u0915\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091c\u0932! \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0921\u0947\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u093e \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59461e5f4f1c1b9a578b47f0","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-predictions-of-india-vs-pakistan-final-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940 2017: \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0924\u093f\u0937 \u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940?","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"594643594f1c1b69588b4995","slug":"birthday-special-story-of-actor-mukesh-khanna","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"59 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 '\u0936\u0915\u094d\u0924\u093f\u092e\u093e\u0928' \u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0917\u0941\u092e\u0928\u093e\u092e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5944d4f64f1c1b4c258b4611","slug":"thank-you-papa-to-give-me-wing-of-confidence","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093e\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0921\u0947\u0903\u0925\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094d\u092f\u0942 \u092a\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0939\u094c\u0902\u0938\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59291fae4f1c1b7e4e536d5f","slug":"nokia-9-dual-rear-cameras-and-8gb-ram-leaked-in-new-images","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 9 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0921\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0930\u093f\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u093e \u0914\u0930 8GB \u0930\u0948\u092e !","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"591ecb584f1c1b864bf2498a","slug":"old-nokia-phones-become-new-vibrator-for-women","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u094b\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 3310 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u092e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5906ff9d4f1c1bcc3a442031","slug":"gst-imapact-on-these-mobile-phones","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"1 \u091c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0915\u0902\u092a\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928 !","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"5915abd84f1c1b231f853c8d","slug":"karbonn-aura-4g-launched-at-5290-rs-with-4g-support","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092c\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e 5,290 \u0930\u0941\u092a\u092f\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 4\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"59142aca4f1c1ba74a850cdf","slug":"ziox-launches-astra-color-4g-mobile-phone-at-6499","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u092f\u0949\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0928\u092f\u093e 4\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u092b\u094b\u0928","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
{"_id":"58ff4cc24f1c1b0b71c0cb07","slug":"nokia-3310-listed-on-online-retailer-available-in-india-from-17-may","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Nokia 3310 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940\u092e\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, 17 \u092e\u0908 \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
मंगलवार, 25 अप्रैल 2017
+
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top