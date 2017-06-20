आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

सस्ते और दमदार फोन मोटो सी प्लस की पहली सेल आज, यहां से खरीदें

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 11:29 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Moto C Plus goes to sale via Flipkart today

Moto C Plus

मोटोरोला के सबसे सस्ते और दमदार स्मार्टफोन की मोटो सी प्लस पहली सेल आज फ्लिपकार्ट पर एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर दोपहर 12 बजे से होने वाली है। बता दें कि इस फोन को सोमवार को भी भारत में लॉन्च किया गया था। इस फोन का मुकाबला शाओमी के रेडमी 4ए, रेडमी 4 और लेनेवो के लेनोवो के5 से होगी। शाओमी रेडमी  4 की भी सेल आज अमेजॉन और एमआई.कॉम पर दोपरह 12 बजे से होने वाली है।
आगे पढ़ें

मोटो सी प्लस की स्पेसिफिकेशन
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

moto c plus motorola moto c plus moto c plus sale moto c plus launch More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

दीपिका के सैकड़ों टॉप के बराबर है सुहाना की इस ड्रेस की कीमत, एक ही पल में बना दिया स्टार

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Suhana Khan dress costs more than deepika padukone 100 top

Jharkhand Board Results 2017 : आज 3 बजे तक जारी होगा रिजल्ट, ऐसे करें चेक

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Jharkhand JAC 12th (Arts) Results 2017 will be declared today after 3pm check here

भूलने की बीमारी से हैं परेशान तो तुलसी के बीज से पा सकते हैं राहत

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Tulsi seed improves memory, know its many other benefits

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटी की बेटियों को मेंहदी लगाती हैं वीना, फीस सुनकर नहीं होगा भरोसा

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
veena nagda is bollywood mehandi queen, rekha madhuri dixit dimple kapadia is her clients

छाछ और नारियल पानी के शौकीन हैं रामनाथ कोविंद, जानिए फिटनेस का राज

  • मंगलवार, 20 जून 2017
  • +
Know about the lifestyle of NDA president candidate Ram Nath Kovind

जबर ख़बर

कमजोर नहीं दमदार उम्‍मीदवार हैं रामनाथ कोविंद, ये 5 खूबियां बनाती हैं सबसे खास
Read More

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

ये हैं वो खास वजहें जिनसे मोदी-शाह को भाए रामनाथ कोविंद

10 key points, why BJP promote Ram nath Kovind for president election as NDA candidate

Most Read

लॉन्चिंग से पहले लीक हुई मोटो के इन तीन स्मार्टफोन की कीमत

Moto G5S Plus, Moto Z2 Force, Moto X4 Price in India Leaked, Before Launching
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

नोकिया 9 में होगा डुअल रियर कैमरा और 8GB रैम !

Nokia 9 Dual rear cameras and 8GB RAM leaked in new images
  • शनिवार, 27 मई 2017
  • +

पुराने नोकिया 3310 के साथ महिलाएं कर रही हैं ये काम, जानकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Old Nokia phones become new vibrator for women
  • शुक्रवार, 19 मई 2017
  • +

1 जुलाई से महंगे हो जाएंगे इन कंपनियों के स्मार्टफोन !

GST imapact on these mobile phones
  • शनिवार, 20 मई 2017
  • +

कार्बन ने लॉन्च किया 5,290 रुपये में 4जी स्मार्टफोन

karbonn aura 4G launched at 5290 rs with 4G support
  • शुक्रवार, 12 मई 2017
  • +

Nokia 3310 की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, 17 मई से शुरू होगी डिलीवरी

nokia 3310 listed on online retailer available in india from 17 may
  • मंगलवार, 25 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग हिंसा: GJM मार्च के दौरान बोले गुरुंग, पुलिस ने रोका तो खड़ी करेंगे बड़ी मुश्किल

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

दार्जिलिंग: GJM के प्रदर्शन से मुसीबत में टूरिस्ट, टॉय ट्रेन सेवा ठप

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

एनडीए के राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार रामनाथ कोविंद बोले- पूरा देश मेरे साथ, विपक्ष को मनाऊंगा

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना

वोट की राजनीति के लिए दलित कैंडिडेट का समर्थन नहीं: शिवसेना