सस्ते और दमदार फोन मोटो सी प्लस की पहली सेल आज, यहां से खरीदें
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 11:29 AM IST
Moto C Plus
मोटोरोला
के सबसे सस्ते और दमदार स्मार्टफोन की
मोटो सी प्लस
पहली सेल आज फ्लिपकार्ट पर एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर दोपहर 12 बजे से होने वाली है। बता दें कि इस फोन को सोमवार को भी भारत में लॉन्च किया गया था। इस फोन का मुकाबला शाओमी के रेडमी 4ए, रेडमी 4 और लेनेवो के लेनोवो के5 से होगी। शाओमी रेडमी 4 की भी सेल आज अमेजॉन और एमआई.कॉम पर दोपरह 12 बजे से होने वाली है।
मोटो सी प्लस की स्पेसिफिकेशन
मोटो सी प्लस (Moto C Plus) में 5 इंच की एचडी डिस्प्ले है जिसका रिजॉल्यूशन 720 x 1280 पिक्सल है। फोन एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0 पर चलेगा। फोन में गूगल असिस्टेंट भी मिलेगा। इस फोन में 1.3Ghz का क्वॉडकोर मीडियाटेक MT6737 प्रोसेसर, ग्राफिक्स के लिए माली T720MP2 जीपीयू है। फोन 2 जीबी रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरज के वेरियंट में होगा। इसके अलावा फोन में दो सिम के साथ माइक्रोएसडी कार्ड भी लगाया जा सकता है।
कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें 8 मेगापिक्सल का रियर ऑटोफोकस कैमरा है जिसका अपर्चर f/2.2, वहीं फ्रंट कैमरा 2 मेगापिक्सल का है। दोनों कैमरे के साथ एलई़डी फ्लैश लाइट दी गई है। फोन में 4000mAh की बैटरी है और साथ में रैपिड चार्जर भी मिलेगा। फोन VoLTE और LTE सपोर्ट करेगा। फोन की कीमत 6,999 रुपये है।
मोटो सी प्लस के साथ मिलने वाले ऑफर
फोन के साथ कई सारे ऑफर भी दिए जा रहे हैं। मोटो सी प्लस के साथ रिलायंस जियो प्राइम यूजर्स को 30 जीबी एक्सट्रा डाटा मिलेगा। इसके अलावा मोटोरोला प्लस मैक्स हेडफोन 749 रुपये मिलेगा जिसकी कीमत 2,499 रुपये है। वहीं 24-26 जून तक मिंत्रा पर चलने वाले फैशन सेल में 20 फीसदी का डिस्काउंट मिलेगा।
