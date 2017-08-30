Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

माइक्रोमैक्स ने लॉन्च किया नया टैबलेट, कीमत 13,000 रुपये से कम

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 11:53 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Micromax launched Canvas Plex Tab at Rs 12999

Micromax Canvas Plex Tab

घरेलू मोबाइल निर्माता कंपनी माइक्रोमैक्स ने कैनवास सीरीज का एक नया बजट टैबलेट कैनवास प्लेक्स टैब लॉन्च किया है। इसकी बिक्री 1 सितंबर से देशभर के सभी रिटेल स्टोर से होगी। इस टैबलेट के यूजर्स को 1 साल के लिए Eros Now का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन मिलेगा। साथ ही टैबलेट के साथ इरोज नाउ की लाइब्रेरी इंस्टॉल मिलेगी जिसमें बॉलीवुड फिल्में, गाने और टीवी शो हैं।
ये भी पढ़ेंः मुंबई में भारी बारिश, ओला-उबर दे रहे हैं फ्री सर्विस
 
आगे पढ़ें

माइक्रोमैक्स टैबलेट कैनवास प्लेक्स की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

micromax canvas plex tab canvas plex tab micromax tab micromax tablet More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

मूसलाधार बारिश में खड़ा था रिपोर्टर, तभी अनजान महिला ने ये पैकेट देकर कर दिया हैरान

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Women gifted pack of beers to reporter covering hurricane in Texas

शॉर्ट स्कर्ट में श्रद्धा कपूर का लुक देख फिदा हो गए फैंस

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Shraddha Kapoor denim look goes viral at the song launch of tere bina

इस हीरोइन के नाम था सबसे ज्यादा रेप सीन करने का रिकॉर्ड, 27 की उम्र में हो गई थी दर्दनाक मौत

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
yesteryear actress nazima flashback and her untold story

3 साल तक राम रहीम के आश्रम में इस सेलेब्रिटी ने फ्री में किया काम, अब दिया चौंकाने वाला बयान

  • बुधवार, 30 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Naveen Prakash of Bigg Boss 10 was a teacher in Ram Rahim Ashram for 3 years

सेहत के लिए हानिकारक है रोजाना जूस पीना! हो जाएं सावधान

  • मंगलवार, 29 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Drinking juice on a regular basis will leave bad effect on your health

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

डोकलाम पर जीत

शशि थरूर बोले- डोकलाम पर जीत के लिए PM को दिया जाना चाहिए क्रेडिट

shashi tharoor says, Congratulate MEA for triumph of its diplomacy on doklam

Most Read

जियो को करारा जवाब देगा Airtel, ला रहा है 2,500 रुपये में 4G फोन

Airtel planing to launch 4G Smartphone at Rs 2500 to counter Jio Phone
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 में एक बार फिर लगी आग, जली युवक की जांघ !

Xiaomi Redmi 4 again Explodes In Owner’s Pocket
  • मंगलवार, 15 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 में हुआ धमाका, कंपनी ने दिया नया फोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 catching fire in Bengaluru
  • सोमवार, 24 जुलाई 2017
  • +

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 की सेल आज, यह है भारत का सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला फोन

xiaomi redmi note 4 goes to sale via flipkart today
  • मंगलवार, 15 अगस्त 2017
  • +

VIVO के इस फोन में होंगे 5 कैमरे, हो सकता है ऑन-स्क्रीन फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

vivo xplay 7 likely to launch with on screen fingerprint scanner and 5 cameras
  • गुरुवार, 3 अगस्त 2017
  • +

लीक हुई गूगल के नए Pixel फोन की तस्वीर, स्टीरियो स्पीकर होगा खास फीचर

google pixel new photos leaked, phone may have single rear camera and stereo speaker
  • बुधवार, 9 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
jaan nisar akhtar have also written shayari in the name of sahir ludhiyanvi
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

जांनिसार अख़्तर ने साहिर लुधियानवी के नाम से भी लिखे गीत

bhajan on ganesh chaturthi ganpati babba aiyo
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - शास्त्री नित्यगोपाल कटारे : गणपति बब्बा आइयो

Tumse Mohabbat ho nahi payegi
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेणु मिश्रा ने आख़िर क्यों कहा- तुमसे मोहब्बत नहीं हो पाएगी?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!