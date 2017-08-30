बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
माइक्रोमैक्स ने लॉन्च किया नया टैबलेट, कीमत 13,000 रुपये से कम
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 11:53 AM IST
Micromax Canvas Plex Tab
घरेलू मोबाइल निर्माता कंपनी
माइक्रोमैक्स
ने कैनवास सीरीज का एक नया बजट टैबलेट कैनवास प्लेक्स टैब लॉन्च किया है। इसकी बिक्री 1 सितंबर से देशभर के सभी रिटेल स्टोर से होगी। इस टैबलेट के यूजर्स को 1 साल के लिए Eros Now का फ्री सब्सक्रिप्शन मिलेगा। साथ ही टैबलेट के साथ इरोज नाउ की लाइब्रेरी इंस्टॉल मिलेगी जिसमें बॉलीवुड फिल्में, गाने और टीवी शो हैं।
माइक्रोमैक्स टैबलेट कैनवास प्लेक्स की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
इस टैबलेट में 8 इंच की आईपीएस डिस्प्ले और 1.3 गीगाहर्ट्ज का MT8382W/M क्वॉडकोर प्रोसेसर है। इसके अलावा टैब मं 3 जीबी रैम और 32 जीबी स्टोरेज दी गई है। यह टैब एंड्रॉयड 5.1 लॉलीपॉप ओएस पर काम करता है।
टैब में 3000 एमएएच की बैटरी, एलईडी फ्लैश के साथ 5 मेगापिक्सल का ऑटोफोकस रियर कैमरा और 2 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। वहीं यह टैब 4जी वीओएलटीई के साथ-साथ वाई-फाई, ब्लूटूथ 4.0, जीपीएस और माइक्रो-यूएसबी दिए गए हैं। टैब को कंपनी की
वेबसाइट
पर भी लिस्ट किया गया है। इसकी कीमत 12,999 रुपये है।
