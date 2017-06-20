बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लॉन्च हुआ LG G6+, इसमें है 6GB रैम और 128GB स्टोरेज
Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 02:53 PM IST
LG G6 Plus
एलजी
ने अपने नए स्मार्टफोन
एलजी6
के 2 नए अवतार जी6 प्लस और एलजी जी6 32 को लॉन्च कर दिया है। नए अवतार के एक वेरियंट में वायरलेस चार्जिंग के साथ 6GB रैम और 128GB की स्टोरेज मिल रही है, जबकि दूसरे वेरियंट में 32 जीबी की स्टोरेज मिलेगी। हालांकि कुछ रिपोर्ट की मानें तो एलजी जी 6 32 जीबी में भी 6 जीबी रैम दिया जा सकता है लेकिन कंपनी ने इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की है।
एलजी जी6+ प्लस की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
LG G6+ की बात करें तो यह फोन ओरिजनल एलजी जी6 से कुछ खास अलग नहीं है। इस फोन में भी क्वॉलकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 821 प्रोसेसर, 5.7 इंच की क्वॉडएचडी डिस्प्ले, 13 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा, 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा, 3300mAh की बैटरी, 6GB रैम और 128GB की स्टोरेज होगी। फोन वायरलेस चार्जिंग को सपोर्ट करता है। इस फोन को लेकर कंपनी का कहना है कि एक सॉफ्टवेयर अपडेट के बाद कई सारे फीचर्स फोन में मिलेंगे।
एलजी जी6 32 जीबी मॉडल नॉन-ऑप्टिकल टेरा गोल्ड, नॉन-ऑप्टिकल मरीन ब्लू और मार्केट में पहले से उपलब्ध मिस्टिक व्हाइट कलर में मिलेगा। वहीं, LG G6+ ऑप्टिकल एस्ट्रो ब्लैक, ऑप्टिकल मरीन ब्लू और ऑप्टिकल टेरा गोल्ड कलर वेरियंट में बाजार में आएगा। ये दोनों फिलहाल साउथ कोरिया में लॉन्च किया है। भारत में इनके लॉन्चिंग की कोई जानकारी अभी नहीं मिली है। फोन की कीमत का भी अभी खुलासा नहीं हुआ है।
मंगलवार, 25 अप्रैल 2017
