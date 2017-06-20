आपका शहर Close

लॉन्च हुआ LG G6+, इसमें है 6GB रैम और 128GB स्टोरेज

प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 20 Jun 2017 02:53 PM IST
LG G6+ With 128GB Storage and LG G6 32GB variant Launched

LG G6 Plus

एलजी ने अपने नए स्मार्टफोन एलजी6 के 2 नए अवतार जी6 प्लस और एलजी जी6 32 को लॉन्च कर दिया है। नए अवतार के एक वेरियंट में वायरलेस चार्जिंग के साथ 6GB रैम और 128GB की स्टोरेज मिल रही है, जबकि दूसरे वेरियंट में 32 जीबी की स्टोरेज मिलेगी। हालांकि कुछ रिपोर्ट की मानें तो एलजी जी 6 32 जीबी में भी 6 जीबी रैम दिया जा सकता है लेकिन कंपनी ने इसकी पुष्टि नहीं की है।
एलजी जी6+ प्लस की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
