दमदार बैटरी और ज्यादा रैम वाला Lenovo P2 लॉन्च

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 04:36 PM IST
lenovo lanuches p2 in india with more ram and powerfull battery

लेनोवो ने नया स्मार्टफोन पी2 भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। फिलहाल, यह फोन एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर फ्लिपकार्ट पर उपलब्ध होगा। लेनोवो पी2 के साथ 'लॉन्च डे ऑफर' भी दे रही है।

lenovo p2 lenovo smartphones

