कार्बन ने लॉन्च किया Aura Note 2, इसमें है खास फैशन ऐप
Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 12:56 PM IST
Karbonn Aura Note 2
घरेलू स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी
कार्बन
ने नया स्मार्टफोन कार्बन ऑरा नोट 2 लॉन्च किया है। इस स्मार्टफोन में एक खास एआई बेस्ड फैशन ऐप दिया गया है जिसकी मदद से फोटो के जरिए मनमुताबिक कपड़े ऑनलाइन सर्च किए जा सकेंगे। फोन कॉफी सैंपेन और ब्लैक सैंपेन कलर वेरियंट में उपलब्ध होगा।
Karbonn Aura Note 2 की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
इस में 5.5 इंच. की एचडी डिस्प्ले, डुअल सिम, एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0, 1.25GHz का क्वॉडकोर प्रोसेसर, 2GB रैम और 32 जीबी स्टोरेज है। कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें 13 मेगापिक्सल का रियर और 5 मेगापिक्ल का फ्रंट कैमरा दिया गया है। फोन में 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, और एफ रेडियो जैसे फीचर्स और 2900mAh की बैटरी है। फोन की कीमत 6,490 रुपये है।
फोन में दिए गए खास फैशन ऐप की बात करें तो इसकी मदद से ऑनलाइन कपड़ों की शॉपिंग करने में मदद मिलेगी। यानी आप फोन में मौजूद फोटो की मदद से मैचिंग कपड़े सर्च कर सकते हैं।
