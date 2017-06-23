आपका शहर Close

कार्बन ने लॉन्च किया Aura Note 2, इसमें है खास फैशन ऐप

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 12:56 PM IST
Karbonn Aura Note 2 Launched in india at Rs 6490

Karbonn Aura Note 2

घरेलू स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी कार्बन ने नया स्मार्टफोन कार्बन ऑरा नोट 2 लॉन्च किया है। इस स्मार्टफोन में एक खास एआई बेस्ड फैशन ऐप दिया गया है जिसकी मदद से फोटो के जरिए मनमुताबिक कपड़े ऑनलाइन सर्च किए जा सकेंगे। फोन कॉफी सैंपेन और ब्लैक सैंपेन कलर वेरियंट में उपलब्ध होगा।
Karbonn Aura Note 2 की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
