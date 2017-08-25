Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

iVoomi ने 4,000 रुपये से कम में लॉन्च किया 4G फोन ME 2

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 02:07 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
iVoomi Me2 launched with 4G VoLTE support at Rs 3999

iVoomi Me2

हांगकांग की मोबाइल कंपनी ने आईवूमी ने भारत में एक और सस्ता 4जी स्मार्टफोन मी 2 लॉन्च किया है। इससे पहले कंपनी ने iVoomi Me 5, Me 4, Me 1+ जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किए हैं। इस फोन की बिक्री एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर Shopclues.com से हो रही है। 
आगे पढ़ें

iVoomi Me 2 कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

ivoomi me2 ivoomi me2 ivoomi me2 launched More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

9 सवालों के जवाब देकर गूगल से जानिए आप डिप्रेशन में हैं या नहीं?

  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Now you can know from google that are depression or not

दिल को सेहतमंद बनाए रखने के लिए रोजाना पिएं एक गिलास ये 'खास' जूस

  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Cabbage and ginger juice will keep your heart healthy

डिलीवरी के बाद भी नहीं जा रहा बेबी बंप ? हो सकती है ये वजह

  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these are the reasons why your baby bump is not going even after delivery

घरेलू काम करें मगर सावधानी से, नहीं तो रीढ़ की हड्डी पर पड़ सकता है असर

  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
These everyday habits may damage your spine easily

जेट प्लेन से चलते हैं गुरमीत राम रहीम, लाइफस्टाल ऐसा कि राजा-महाराजाओं को भी पीछे छोड़ दें

  • शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
  • +
bollywood actor Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh luxry lifestyle

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

विश्वकप

धोनी ज्यादा मैच खेलकर अपनी लय हासिल करने में कामयाब होंगे: विराट कोहली

dhoni will get momentum after playing many matches says kohli

Most Read

जियो को करारा जवाब देगा Airtel, ला रहा है 2,500 रुपये में 4G फोन

Airtel planing to launch 4G Smartphone at Rs 2500 to counter Jio Phone
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 में एक बार फिर लगी आग, जली युवक की जांघ !

Xiaomi Redmi 4 again Explodes In Owner’s Pocket
  • मंगलवार, 15 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 में हुआ धमाका, कंपनी ने दिया नया फोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 catching fire in Bengaluru
  • सोमवार, 24 जुलाई 2017
  • +

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 की सेल आज, यह है भारत का सबसे ज्यादा बिकने वाला फोन

xiaomi redmi note 4 goes to sale via flipkart today
  • मंगलवार, 15 अगस्त 2017
  • +

VIVO के इस फोन में होंगे 5 कैमरे, हो सकता है ऑन-स्क्रीन फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

vivo xplay 7 likely to launch with on screen fingerprint scanner and 5 cameras
  • गुरुवार, 3 अगस्त 2017
  • +

लीक हुई गूगल के नए Pixel फोन की तस्वीर, स्टीरियो स्पीकर होगा खास फीचर

google pixel new photos leaked, phone may have single rear camera and stereo speaker
  • बुधवार, 9 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Talaak Talaak Talaak
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक रेखा जसोरिया ने बताया, तलाक़ तलाक़ तलाक़ का दर्द

Dekho o deewano tum ye kaam na karo my favourite film song
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

देखो ओ दीवानो, तुम ये काम ना करो...

nazeer akbarabadi poem on ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - नज़ीर अकबराबादी: गणेश जी की स्तुति

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!