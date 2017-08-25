बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
iVoomi ने 4,000 रुपये से कम में लॉन्च किया 4G फोन ME 2
Updated Fri, 25 Aug 2017 02:07 PM IST
iVoomi Me2
हांगकांग की मोबाइल कंपनी ने
आईवूमी
ने भारत में एक और सस्ता 4जी स्मार्टफोन मी 2 लॉन्च किया है। इससे पहले कंपनी ने iVoomi Me 5, Me 4, Me 1+ जैसे कई स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किए हैं। इस फोन की बिक्री एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर
Shopclues.com
से हो रही है।
iVoomi Me 2 कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
फोन के खासियत की बात करें तो इसमें 4.5 इंच की FWVGA डिस्प्ले, डुअल सिम 4 जी वीओएलटीई सपोर्ट, एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0, 2 जीबी रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरेज है जिसे 64 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
फोन में क्वॉडकोर प्रोसेसर, फ्लैश लाइट के साथ 8 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा, 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैममरा और 2000mAh की बैटरी है। फोन शैंपेन गोल्ड और ब्लैक कलर वेरियंट में उपलब्ध होगा। फोन की कीमत 3,999 रुपये है।
