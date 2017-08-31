बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
6,000 रुपये से कम में खरीदें 2GB रैम वाला यह 4G फोन
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 02:21 PM IST
Intex Aqua Note 5.5
अगर आप भी कम दाम में 4जी स्मार्टफोन की तलाश में हैं तो आपके लिए बाजार में एक नया सस्ता फोन आ गया है। इस फोन में आपको 2 जीबी रैम के साथ 8 मेगापिक्सल का रियर कैमरा मिल रहा है और फोन की कीमत 6,000 रुपये से कम है। तो आइए जानते हैं कि इस सस्ते फोन में आपको क्या मिल रहा है?
Intex Aqua Note 5.5 की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
इस सस्ते मेड इन इंडिया 4 जी फोन में आपको 5.5 इंच की डिस्प्ले, 1.25GHz का क्वॉडकोर मीडियाटेक MT6737 प्रोसेसर, 2GB रैम और 16 जीबी की स्टोरेज मिलेगी जिसे 128 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है।
फोन के कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें आपको 8 मेगापिक्सल का रियर और 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा मिल रहा है। फोन में डुअल माइक्रो सिम स्लॉट, 2G/3G/4G सपोर्ट, एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0, ग्राफिक्स के लिए माली T720, डुअल एलईडी फ्लैश लाइट और 2800mAh की बैटरी है। फोन की कीमत 5,799 है और इसकी बिक्री अमेजॉन से हो रही है।
