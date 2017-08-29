बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
4,299 रुपये में लॉन्च हुआ यह मेड इन इंडिया 4G स्मार्टफोन
Intex Aqua Style III
घरेलू स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी इंटेक्स ने एक और नया 4जी स्मार्टफोन इंटेक्स एक्वा स्टाइल III (Intex Aqua Style III) लॉन्च किया है। इस फोन की बिक्री अमेजॉन इंडिया से एक्सक्लूसिव तौर पर होगी। यह फोन शैंपन और ब्लैक कलर वेरियंट में मिलेगा।
Intex Aqua Style III की कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन
फोन में 5 इंच की FWVGA डिस्प्ले, 1.3GHz का क्वॉडकोर प्रोसेसर, एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0, 1 जीबी रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरेज है जिसे 64 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है। फोन के कैमरे की बात करें तो इसमें 5 मेगापिक्सल का रियर और 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। फोन में 2500mAh की बैटरी है।
इसके अलावा फोन में QR Code स्कैनर ऐप, Xender ऐप और अमेजॉन प्राइम वीडियो ऐप प्री-इंस्टॉल मिलेंगे। कनेक्टिविटी के लिए फोन में 4जी वीओएलटीई, वाई-फाई, ब्लूटूथ, एफएम रेडियो, जीपीएस, यूएसबी ओटीजी दिए गए हैं।
