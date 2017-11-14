बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
4,999 रुपये में खरीदें यह मेड इन इंडिया 4G स्मार्टफोन
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 04:59 PM IST
Intex Aqua Jewel 2
यदि आप भी कम कीमत वाले 4जी
स्मार्टफोन
की तलाश में हैं तो यह खबर आपके लिए है। घरेलू स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी
इंटेक्स
ने भारत में अपने दो नए 4जी मोबाइल Intex Aqua Jewel 2 और Lions T1 को बाजार में उतार दिया है। इन दोनों फोन में आपको एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0 मिलेगा।
Aqua Jewel 2 की कीमत और खासियत
इस फोन की कीमत 5,899 रुपये है। इसके अलावा इस फोन 5 इंच की एचडी डिस्प्ले, 1.3GHz का क्वॉडकोर स्प्रीडट्रम SC9832A प्रोसेसर, 2GB रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरेज है। फोन के कैमरे की बात करें तो इलमें 8 मेगापिक्सल का रियर और 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। रियर कैमरे के साथ एलईडी फ्लैश लाइट दी गई है। वहीं फोन में 2500mAh की बैटरी, 4G VoLTE, ब्लूटूथ, WiFi, डुअल सिम है।
Intex Aqua Lions T1 की कीमत और खासियत
इस फोन में 5.2 इंच की FWVGA डिस्प्ले, 1.3GHz का क्वॉडकोर प्रोसेसर, 1GB रैम और 8GB जीबी स्टोरेज है जिसे 64 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकता है। फोन में फ्लैश लाइट के साथ 8 मेगापिक्सल का रियर और 5 मेगापिक्सल का सेल्फी कैमरा है। इसके अलावा 2700mAh की बैटरी, 4G VoLTE,ब्लूटूथ, WiFi, डुअल सिम और माइक्रोयूएसबी सपोर्ट है। इस फोन की कीमत 4,999 रुपये है।
