Download App
आपका शहर Close
ChildrensDay ChildrensDay

4,999 रुपये में खरीदें यह मेड इन इंडिया 4G स्मार्टफोन

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 04:59 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Intex Aqua Jewel 2 and Lions T1 launched in India

Intex Aqua Jewel 2

यदि आप भी कम कीमत वाले 4जी स्मार्टफोन की तलाश में हैं तो यह खबर आपके लिए है। घरेलू स्मार्टफोन निर्माता कंपनी इंटेक्स ने भारत में अपने दो नए 4जी मोबाइल Intex Aqua Jewel 2 और Lions T1 को बाजार में उतार दिया है। इन दोनों फोन में आपको एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.0 मिलेगा।
Aqua Jewel 2 की कीमत और खासियत
इस फोन की कीमत 5,899 रुपये है। इसके अलावा इस फोन 5 इंच की एचडी डिस्प्ले, 1.3GHz का क्वॉडकोर स्प्रीडट्रम SC9832A प्रोसेसर, 2GB रैम और 16 जीबी स्टोरेज है। फोन के कैमरे की बात करें तो इलमें 8 मेगापिक्सल का रियर और 5 मेगापिक्सल का फ्रंट कैमरा है। रियर कैमरे के साथ एलईडी फ्लैश लाइट दी गई है। वहीं फोन में 2500mAh की बैटरी, 4G VoLTE, ब्लूटूथ, WiFi, डुअल सिम है।
आगे पढ़ें

Intex Aqua Lions T1 की कीमत और खासियत
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

intex aqua jewel 2 intex aqua lions t1 intex mobile intex

स्पॉटलाइट

तस्वीर में मौजूद ये बच्चे आज बन चुके हैं बॉलीवुड स्टार्स, इन्हें पहचान सकते हैं आप?

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Arjun Kapoor Shares Cute Childhood Picture With Siblings And Friends On children's day

इस फिल्म के लिए शाहरुख खान को करना पड़ा था कॉम्प्रोमाइज, पहली बार हिरोइन को किया किस

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Five Unknown Facts About Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Film Jab Tak Hai Jaan

'गोलमाल अगेन' ने लगाई ट्रिपल सेंचुरी, कमाई 300 करोड़ के पार, तोड़ डाले 5 रिकॉर्ड्स

  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Golmaal Again Makes Five Records With Box Office Collection Crossing 300 crore mark worldwide

हनीमून से लौटकर समांथा और चैतन्य ने दी दूसरी रिसेप्शन पार्टी, देखिये तस्वीरें

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Photos Of Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Wedding Reception At Hyderabad

रणवीर के पैरेंट्स के सामने साड़ी नहीं संभाल पाईं दीपिका, होटल में सबके सामने सरक गई

  • सोमवार, 13 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Deepika DINED With Ranveer PARENTS For A Special REASON

जबर ख़बर

'2028 तक जापान को पीछे छोड़कर दुनिया की तीसरी सबसे बड़ी अर्थव्यवस्था बनेगा भारत'
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Read

लॉन्चिंग से पहले OnePlus 5T की असली फोटो और फीचर्स लीक

OnePlus 5T design and full spec sheet leaked before launching
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

सिर्फ 899 रुपये में खरीदें यह मेड इन इंडिया सेल्फी फोन

M tech launched selfie feature phone G24 at Rs 899
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

यह कंपनी ला रही है iPhoneX जैसा स्मार्टफोन, फोटो लीक

Xiaomi might take iPhone X design with Mi Mix 2s
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ज्यादा ठंड में काम नहीं करती iPhone X की डिस्प्ले, एप्पल बोली- जल्द करेंगे ठीक

Apple iPhone X temporarily lose touch functionality in cold weather
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

यह डिवाइस बताएगी कहीं आपका गैस चूल्हा खुला तो नहीं है

This device tells you if you forgot to turn the stove off
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

कल भारत में लॉन्च हो सकता है नोकिया का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Nokia 2

Nokia 2 likely to launch in India on 31 October 2017
  • सोमवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!