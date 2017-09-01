Download App
kavya kavya

IFA 2017 में मिलिट्री ग्रेड प्रोटेक्शन के साथ लॉन्च हुए Cat S41 और S31 स्मार्टफोन

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 04:22 PM IST
IFA 2017: Cat S41, Cat S31 Smartphones and Cat T20 Tablet Launched with military grade protection

IFA 2017 बर्लिन में अमेरिका की बुलिट मोबाइल ने दो स्मार्टफोन Cat S41 और Cat S31 स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च किए हैं। साथ ही कंपनी ने  Cat T20 टैबलेट भी लॉन्च किया है। इन स्मार्टफोन और टैबलेट की चर्चा मजबूती, मिलिट्री ग्रेड प्रोटेक्शन और वायर रेसिस्टेंस को लेकर है। तो आइए जानते हैं इनकी अन्य खासियत और कीमत।

