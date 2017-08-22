आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

Gionee ने भारत में लॉन्च किया X1 स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 04:50 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Gionee X1 launched in India With 4G VoLTE Support

Gionee X1

जियोनी ने भारत में अपना एक और नया स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च कर दिया है। फोन में की बिक्री ऑफलाइन रिटेल स्टोर से शुरू हो गई है। जियोनी एक्स1 ब्लैक और गोल्ड कलर वेरियंट में मिलेगा। फोन की कीमत 8,999 रुपये है।
ये भी पढ़ेंः गूगल प्ले-स्टोर पर नहीं मिलेंगे ये 4 ऐप, हैं बहुत ही काम के

जियोनी एक्स1 के साथ एयरटेल की ओर से ऑफर्स भी दिए जा रहे हैं। जियोनी एक्स1 के यूजर्स को एयरटेल पहले 6 महीनों तक 10 जीबी एक्स्ट्रा डाटा मिलेगा। इसके अलावा पेटीएम मॉल से 350 रुपये तक की खरीदारी पर 250 रुपये के कैशबैक मिलेगा।
आगे पढ़ें

जियोनी एक्स1 की स्पेसिफिकेशन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

gionee x1 gionee x1 launched gionee x1 price gionee mobile More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

अब ऐसा दिखने लगा है शाहरुख-काजोल का 'बेटा', ये काम कर कमा रहा पैसे

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Shah Rukh-Kajol cute son from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is now a HOTTIE

'तीन तलाक' ने उजाड़ दी थी मीना कुमारी की जिंदगी, ऐसा हो गया था उनका हाल

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Triple talaq by Kamal Amrohi to Meena Kumari ruined her life, triple talaq supreme court verdict

लगातार हिट देता है साउथ का ये सुपरस्टार, एक फिल्म की लेता है इतनी फीस

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Telugu superstar Allu Arjun unknown facts, fees and stardom

जिम जाने में आता है आलस तो घर में ही करें ये डांस हो जाएंगे फिट

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these are the best dance Exercise Trends Which Easily Beat Going To The Gym

बालों की देखभाल से जुड़ी इन बातों पर कभी न करें भरोसा नहीं तो होगा पछतावा

  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +
these are the most Popular Haircare Myths That Need To Die

जबर ख़बर

ये हैं पांच महिलाएं जिन्होंने बदल दिया तीन तलाक का इतिहास
Read More

प्राइवेट स्कूलों पर नकेल

दिल्ली सरकार के प्रस्ताव को एलजी की मंजूरी, ओवरटेक करेंगे 449 प्राइवेट स्कूल

lg anil baijal approves delhi government proposal of overtaking 449 private schools of delhi

Most Read

जियो को करारा जवाब देगा Airtel, ला रहा है 2,500 रुपये में 4G फोन

Airtel planing to launch 4G Smartphone at Rs 2500 to counter Jio Phone
  • मंगलवार, 22 अगस्त 2017
  • +

शाओमी रेडमी नोट 4 में हुआ धमाका, कंपनी ने दिया नया फोन

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 catching fire in Bengaluru
  • सोमवार, 24 जुलाई 2017
  • +

VIVO के इस फोन में होंगे 5 कैमरे, हो सकता है ऑन-स्क्रीन फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर

vivo xplay 7 likely to launch with on screen fingerprint scanner and 5 cameras
  • गुरुवार, 3 अगस्त 2017
  • +

लीक हुई गूगल के नए Pixel फोन की तस्वीर, स्टीरियो स्पीकर होगा खास फीचर

google pixel new photos leaked, phone may have single rear camera and stereo speaker
  • बुधवार, 9 अगस्त 2017
  • +

APPLE आईफोन SE खरीदने का सुनहरा मौका, ऑनलाइन कंपनियां दे रहीं भारी छूट

opportunity to buy APPLE iPhone SE, online companies giving great discounts
  • शनिवार, 5 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Redmi Note 4 में लगी आग की खबर को कंपनी ने बताया बकवास

Xiaomi statement on Redmi Note 4 blast
  • बुधवार, 26 जुलाई 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
93rd birthday of great satirist of hindi hari shankar parsai
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल - हरिशंकर परसाई: "वेद में सोमरस की स्तुति में 60-62 मंत्र हैं"

known as Tragedy Queen actress Meena Kumari was also a poetess
काव्य चर्चा

ट्रेजडी क्वीन मीना कुमारी ने कभी नहीं चाहा कि उनकी शायरी छपे

noble prize winner bob dylan poem in hindi
विश्व काव्य

बॉब डिलन: वह ऐसे पेश आ रही है मानो हम कभी मिले ही नहीं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!