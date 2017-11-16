Download App
आपका शहर Close

5000mAh की बैटरी के साथ भारत में लॉन्च हुआ Gionee M7 Power, जानें फीचर्स

amarujala.com- Written By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 11:15 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Gionee M7 Power launched in India with 5000mAh battery, Know price and specifications

Gionee M7 Power

जियोनी दमदार बैटरी के साथ अपना नया स्मार्टफोन Gionee M7 Power भारत में लॉन्च कर दिया है। इस फोन में 6 इंच की डिस्प्ले भी है जिसका आस्पेक्ट रेशियो 18:9 है। इस पहले सितंबर में इस फोन को चीन में लॉन्च किया गया था। फोन के साथ कंपनी 6 महीने के लिए वन टाइम स्क्रीन रिप्लेसमेंट फ्री में दे रही है। इसके अलावा फोन के साथ जियो की ओर से 309 या इससे ज्यादा के रिचार्ज पर 100 जीबी एक्स्ट्रा डाटा मिलेगा। फोन के साथ 3,000 रुपये का एक्सचेंज ऑफर भी है।
आगे पढ़ें

Gionee M7 Power की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

Comments

Browse By Tags

gionee m7 power m7 power gionee m7 power price gionee

स्पॉटलाइट

शुक्र ग्रह को मजबूत करने के लिए करें ये 4 उपाय, दूर होंगी परेशानियां

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
follow these four tips for strong your venus planet

Dhadak Poster: लहंगा-चोली में भागीं जाह्नवी कपूर, पकड़ने को पीछे दौड़े ईशान

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar new poster of Dhadak released

Video: ममता बनर्जी ने शाहरुख खान को अपनी कार से छोड़ा एयरपोर्ट, SRK ने पैर छूकर लिया आशीर्वाद

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
SRK Hitches A Ride with Mamta Banerjee car in kolkata

NPCIL में कई पदों पर वैकेंसी, 25 नवंबर से पहले करें आवेदन

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
npcil release notification for the post of apprentice

42 बसों से बना दिया ऐसा बंकर, न्यूक्लियर अटैक तक झेलने की है पावर

  • गुरुवार, 16 नवंबर 2017
  • +
man made a bunker with school bus which has power to stand after nuclear attack also

जबर ख़बर

आर्मी चीफ बिपिन रावत बोले- जंग का तरीका बदला, बॉर्डर पर चलानी होंगी बख्तरबंद गाड़ियां
Read More

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

PoK पर फारूक के बिगड़े बोल, 70 साल में तय नहीं कर पाए अब कहते हैं ये हमारा हिस्सा है

Farooq Abdullah give reaction on POK
Comio Mobile

Most Read

सिर्फ 899 रुपये में खरीदें यह मेड इन इंडिया सेल्फी फोन

M tech launched selfie feature phone G24 at Rs 899
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

यह कंपनी ला रही है iPhoneX जैसा स्मार्टफोन, फोटो लीक

Xiaomi might take iPhone X design with Mi Mix 2s
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

लॉन्चिंग से पहले OnePlus 5T की असली फोटो और फीचर्स लीक

OnePlus 5T design and full spec sheet leaked before launching
  • मंगलवार, 14 नवंबर 2017
  • +

ज्यादा ठंड में काम नहीं करती iPhone X की डिस्प्ले, एप्पल बोली- जल्द करेंगे ठीक

Apple iPhone X temporarily lose touch functionality in cold weather
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

यह डिवाइस बताएगी कहीं आपका गैस चूल्हा खुला तो नहीं है

This device tells you if you forgot to turn the stove off
  • शुक्रवार, 10 नवंबर 2017
  • +

कल भारत में लॉन्च हो सकता है नोकिया का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन Nokia 2

Nokia 2 likely to launch in India on 31 October 2017
  • सोमवार, 30 अक्टूबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!