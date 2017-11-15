बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
फ्लिपकार्ट के पहले स्मार्टफोन Billion Capture+ की सेल आज, मिलेगा डुअल कैमरा
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 12:29 PM IST
Flipkart Billion Capture plus
Flipkart के पहले स्मार्टफोन
Billion Capture+
की बिक्री आज से फ्लिपकार्ट से शुरू हो गई है। फोन की बिक्री बुधवार को दोहपर 12 बजे से होगी। फोन के साथ कई सारे आकर्षक ऑफर्स भी दिए जा रहे हैं। इस फोन के खासियत की बात करें तो इसमें डुअल कैमरा और Smartron का AI tronX बेस्ड अनलिमिटेड क्लाउड स्टोरेज मिलेगी। यह फोन 3 जीबी रैम और 4 जीबी रैम वेरियंट में मिलेगा।
Billion Capture+ के साथ मिलने वाले ऑफर्स
इस फोन को अगर आप HDFC बैंक के क्रेडिट या डेबिड कार्ड से खरीदते हैं तो आपको 10 फीसदी की छूट मिलेगी। इसके अलावा 12,999 रुपये तक का एक्सचेंज ऑफर मिलेगा। वहीं आइडिया की ओर से फोन के साथ 60 जीबी एक्स्ट्रा डाटा, 3 महीने के लिए सोनीलाइव प्रीमियम का सब्सक्रिप्शन और 249 रुपये का ओला कैब राइड मिलेगा।
Billion Capture+ की स्पेसिफिकेशन और कीमत
Flipkart Billion Capture plus
इस फोन में 5.5 इंच की फुल एचडी डिस्प्ले, 3/4 जीबी रैम और 32/64 जीबी स्टोरेज मिलेगी जिसे 128 जीबी तक बढ़ाया जा सकेगा। इसके अलावा फोन में डुअल रियर (13MP+13MP) कैमरा, 8MP का फ्रंट कैमरा 3500mAh की बैटरी, क्वॉलकॉम स्नैपड्रैगन 625 ऑक्टाकोर प्रोसेसर, एंड्रॉयड नूगट 7.1.2 और फिंगरप्रिंट सेंसर है। फोन के 3 जीबी रैम और 32 जीबी स्टोरेज वाले वेरियंट की कीमत 10,999 रुपये और 4 जीबी रैम, 64 जीबी स्टोरेज वाले वेरियंट की कीमत 12,999 रुपये है।
आगे पढ़ें
Billion Capture+ के साथ मिलने वाले ऑफर्स
