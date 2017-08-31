Download App
kavya kavya

जियो की राह पर BSNL, साल के अंत तक लॉन्च करेगा 4G VoLTE

amarujala.com- Presented By: प्रदीप पाण्डेय

Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 03:24 PM IST
BSNL ready to launch 4G VoLTE service in India

BSNL 4G VoLTE

भारत संचार निगम लिमिटेड (BSNL) रिलायंस जियो के नक्शेकदम पर चलने की तैयारी में है। रिपोर्ट की मानें तो साल के अंत तक बीएसएनएल पूरे देशभर में 4जी VoLTE सर्विस शुरू करने वाला है। बता दें कि इससे पहले एयरटेल, वोडाफोन और आइडिया भी 4जी वीओएलटीई सर्विस लॉन्च करने की घोषणा कर चुके हैं।
दरअसल बीएसएनएल के अनुपम श्रीवास्तव ने अपने एक बयान में कहा है, 'बीएसएनएल फाइनेंशियल ईयर 17-18 में 4जी वीओएलटीई सर्विस लॉन्च कर रहा है। हम प्राइवेट सेक्टर की टेलीकॉम कंपनियों के टैरिफ प्लान से अपने प्लान मैच करके चल रहे हैं।'

बता दें कि 4जी वीओएलटीई यानी वॉयस ओवर एलटीई टेक्नोलॉजी फिलहाल रिलायंस जियो के पास है और जियो ने ही सबसे पहले भारत में इसकी शुरुआत की है। वहीं जियो के बाद एयरटेल और आइडिया वीओएलटीई सर्विस की टेस्टिंग कई शहरों में कर रहे हैं।
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all Tech News in Hindi related to live update of latest gadget news and mobile reviews, apps, tablets etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from Tech and more news in Hindi.

