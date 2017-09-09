Sharing Irrigation Water In Homes
Recent News on Sharing Irrigation Water In Homes
{"_id":"59b455024f1c1bea7f8b5743","slug":"sharing-irrigation-water-in-homes","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093f\u0902\u091a\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0902\u091f \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}