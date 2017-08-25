Police Deployed At Barnawa Ashram And Borders
Recent News on Police Deployed At Barnawa Ashram And Borders
{"_id":"59a07ada4f1c1bc9218b4c09","slug":"police-deployed-at-barnawa-ashram-and-borders","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0930\u0928\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0906\u0936\u094d\u0930\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0924\u0948\u0928\u093e\u0924, \u0938\u0940\u092e\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0915\u0938\u0940","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}