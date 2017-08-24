बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"599e85184f1c1b14098b4897","slug":"make-these-changes-in-home-for-weight-loss","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u092e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u091c\u0928 \u0924\u094b \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0940\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0941\u0930\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935 ","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"599e7c414f1c1bbc328b45ff","slug":"these-five-eating-habits-will-reveal-about-their-partner-personality","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u0906\u0926\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0928\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0928\u0948\u0932\u093f\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0924\u093e...","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"599e8c8e4f1c1bee5a8b4588","slug":"having-beans-on-regular-basis-will-give-you-these-health-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902 Beans, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Healthy Food ","title_hn":"\u0939\u0947\u0932\u094d\u200d\u0926\u0940 \u092b\u0942\u0921","slug":"healthy-food"}}
{"_id":"599e8ce04f1c1b71028b4a23","slug":"90s-actress-kanchan-who-worked-with-govinda-in-coolie-no-1-is-lost-now","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0915\u0941\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0902 1' \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0939\u093f\u091f \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0907\u0928, \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0948 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"599e71954f1c1b14098b471f","slug":"try-these-five-japanese-beauty-secrets-for-instant-glowing-skin","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0932 \u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 ? \u0906\u091c \u0939\u0940 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u092f\u0947 5 \u091c\u093e\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"Beauty tips","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091f\u0940 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"beauty-tips"}}
{"_id":"599e69c34f1c1b806f8b47d4","slug":"south-superstar-and-vivegam-actor-ajith-kumar-unknown-facts","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0930\u0947\u0938\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u092a\u0930\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947 '\u0925\u093e\u0932\u093e' \u0905\u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0915","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!